Women's World Cup: India are a significant challenge to everybody, says Lanning

New Delhi: Ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup, Australia great Meg Lanning pointed out that hosts India could prove to be one of the strongest contenders in the upcoming edition that commences on September 30.

“I know Australia has dominated a lot of it, but it's certainly not a foregone conclusion,” Lanning said, speaking to ICC Digital.

“I'd still love Australia to win obviously, but I think India are the main competitors. I think India are a significant challenge to everybody.

“Talent-wise, they're as good as anyone and I think they are really starting to understand how to win, which probably has been something for them to work on and I think they're doing that really nicely.”

Lanning captained Australia during the 2017 World Cup semi-final, where they were edged out by a determined Indian side that later came close to claiming their first-ever title before falling to England in a tense final at Lord’s.

Having secured five World Cup titles as captain — including four ICC Women's T20 World Cups and the 2022 ODI championship — Lanning brings unmatched insight into what it takes to lead with composure and deliver in the most pressure-filled moments of elite tournaments.

“They (India) are well led by Harmanpreet Kaur and there are really good players who have got some good experience now. So I expect them to do well,” Lanning added.

“And if they put it together and play well, I don't think anyone can actually get close to them. They are very good."

Besides the hosts, Lanning believed several other teams have the potential to step up during the marquee tournament and deliver unexpected performances.

“So you've got England, who are always strong," Lanning noted. “South Africa … who have done pretty well at recent World Cups, they seem to be able to get it together when it's important."

“And then, you can never write off New Zealand too. They showed in that T20 World Cup (2024) recently that if you time your run really nicely, then you never know what can happen. So that's the beauty of the game - there's some really good competitive sides out there.”

Australia, the defending champions, will kick off their 2025 World Cup campaign against regional rivals New Zealand on October 1 in Indore, while the host India will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on September 30 in Guwahati.

--IANS