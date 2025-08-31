La Liga: Real Madrid turn it around at home to Mallorca, Atletico slip up again

Madrid, Aug 31 (IANS) Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga on Saturday night with a 2-1 win at home to Mallorca.

Despite an early setback with Vedat Muriqi's goal for Mallorca in the 18th minute, which came against the run of play, Real Madrid quickly turned the match around with two rapid goals.

Arda Guler scored from Dean Huijsen's knockdown in the 37th minute and a minute later Vinicius Jr. scored a low left-foot shot, reports Xinhua.

Although Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside and Guler had another effort ruled out for handball, Real Madrid remained comfortable with its narrow lead.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid's early-season struggles continued under Diego Simeone as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Alaves.

Giuliano Simeone put Atletico ahead in the seventh minute, but Carlos Vicente equalized with a penalty just seven minutes later. The match was temporarily halted for 15 minutes in the second half due to a medical emergency in the stands. The draw leaves Atletico seven points behind Real Madrid after just three matches.

Leander Dendoncker scored the only goal of the game as Oviedo won 1-0 at home against Real Sociedad, earning its first points since returning to the top-flight. Despite being under pressure from the visitors, who dominated possession, Oviedo held firm to claim victory.

Sevilla applied the pressure on Girona with a 2-0 win at Montilivi Stadium. Alfonso Gonzalez opened the scoring with his first goal since joining from Celta Vigo, and Isaac Romero sealed the win in the second half.

The result gives Sevilla its first win of the season, while Girona faces trouble with three consecutive defeats.

On Friday, Valencia claimed its first win of the campaign and ended Getafe's perfect start with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Mouctar Diakhaby, Arnaut Danjuma and Hugo Duro.

Elche triumphed in a clash between newly promoted sides, defeating Levante 2-0 at home with goals from Rafa Mir and Rodri Mendoza.

FC Barcelona visits Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night.

