La Liga: Real Madrid defend their top spot as Barcelona look to improve defense

Madrid, Feb 19 (IANS) There is a new leader in La Liga for the 25th round of matches after Real Madrid overtook FC Barcelona last weekend, but Alvaro Arbeloa's side has a difficult away game on Saturday, travelling to Pamplona to face Osasuna at the hostile El Sadar stadium.

Real travel after Tuesday's 1-0 win away to Benfica in the Champions League, and Arbeloa will rotate his side against a team with three wins and two draws in the last five matches.

A lot of attention will be on Osasuna forward Victor Munoz, who has impressed since joining from Real Madrid's B-team last summer, while veteran striker Ante Budimir has 11 goals in La Liga this campaign.

Barcelona are at home to Levante on Sunday, and coach Hansi Flick needs his side to improve in defense after last week's thrashing against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey and Monday's 2-1 defeat in Girona, where Barcelona's defence was repeatedly carved open.

The lack of any midweek action will help Barcelona recover tired legs, but Marcus Rashford and Pedri are both doubts for the game against a side that looks increasingly doomed to relegation, reports Xinhua.

Levante lost 1-0 to Villarreal on Wednesday night in a match postponed from earlier in the year due to bad weather, and sit seven points from safety after three consecutive defeats.

Villarreal's win saw the club rise to third in the table, three points clear of Atletico Madrid, before Sunday's derby at home to Valencia, who will travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica two points above the drop zone after last weekend's win at Levante.

Valencia have defender Jose Copete suspended, while Arnaut Danjuma, Diego Lopez, and Eray Comert are all ruled out with injury.

Atletico Madrid are at home to an Espanyol side that hasn't won in 2026, but Atletico will have to rest key players after Wednesday's 3-3 Champions League play-off draw against Club Brugge, which leaves the club with plenty to do in next week's return leg.

Athletic Club and Elche start the round of games on Friday, with Athletic looking for a third consecutive win to end their relegation worries. Dani Vivian is back after injury for the home side, but Mikel Jauregizar and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta are added to a long list of absentees that includes Spain international Nico Williams.

Real Betis have the chance to close the gap on fourth-placed Atletico Madrid with a home game against Rayo Vallecano, although Betis are still without Cucho Hernandez and Giovani Lo Celso.

Sevilla coach Matias Almeyda starts his seven-game ban as his side visits Getafe, desperately needing points in the relegation dogfight, while Mallorca will kick off their game away to Celta Vigo in the bottom three.

Celta have a Europa League game in Greece on Thursday, which won't help preparations as the home side looks to end a run of four La Liga matches without a win.

Vedat Muriqi is Mallorca's biggest threat, with the powerful striker scoring 16 goals this campaign - over half of Mallorca's total of 29 for the season.

The round of matches finishes on Monday with Alaves at home to a Girona side boosted after a deserved win at home to Barcelona.

