La Liga 2025/26: Prime time El Clásico takes center stage in action-filled Gameweek 10 in Spain

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Gameweek 10 of the 2025/26 La Liga season promises to be a memorable one. Not only is it time for the first El Clásico of the season between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, but there is also a derby match in the Valencian Community between Valencia CF and Villarreal CF, plus a showdown between Real Betis and Atlético de Madrid.

The very first game of the weekend is an attractive one too, as Real Sociedad welcome Sevilla FC to the Basque Country for a Friday night showdown. These are two clubs who have been fighting near the top end of the table in recent years, but La Real currently find themselves inside the relegation zone, while Sevilla FC are ninth but aiming higher.

The two other clubs currently inside the relegation zone are Girona FC and Real Oviedo, and they play each other this Saturday. That meeting at the Estadi Montilivi is a clear six-pointer, and it’ll be a thrilling watch.

Saturday’s fixtures also pit two teams who are close together in the table up against each other. In this case, it’s sixth-placed RCD Espanyol taking on seventh-placed Elche CF. Few would have expected these teams to be challenging for European qualification this season, but that is very much on the table, and that makes these three points extremely valuable.

The action then moves to Bilbao, where Athletic Club will come up against Getafe CF. Los Azulones haven’t beaten the Basques in any of their past 10 matches, although seven of these were draws. It should be a very competitive game at San Mamés.

The Saturday night game is the Valencian Community derby at Mestalla between Valencia CF and Villarreal CF. Both their matches finished in 1-1 draws last season, but both fan bases would love to win this game to get one over their regional rivals. Even if they’re fighting at opposite ends of the table, this fixture is always a closely fought affair.

Sunday is El Clásico day, and fans can warm up with an intriguing RCD Mallorca vs Levante UD game in the first slot of the day. These two teams are level on eight points, so it should be a competitive duel between these two Mediterranean clubs.

Then all eyes will be on the Bernabeu and on Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona. With Los Blancos just two points ahead in the La Liga table, this is such a huge game in the title race. It’s also a big one in terms of pride, and Real Madrid will be determined to achieve a positive result after losing all four of the El Clásico match-ups from last season. Can they get back to winning ways against Barça under Xabi Alonso? We’ll soon find out.

Following the El Clásico, there are two more matches on Sunday evening -- the first of them between CA Osasuna and RC Celta. The Galicians are the only team still to win a match this league season, so they’ll be extra determined to finally collect three points when they visit Pamplona.

The action then moves back to Spain’s capital, where Rayo Vallecano host Deportivo Alaves. Curiously, this is a fixture that hasn’t finished in a draw since 2003. These clubs have met 12 times since then, and there has always been a victor, with Rayo Vallecano edging it seven times and Deportivo Alavés five.

The Monday night game of Matchday 10 is another huge one, taking place at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville. There, Real Betis and Atletico de Madrid will face off, and it should be a great game, especially with these two teams entering the matchday level on 16 points in fourth and fifth place. Both clubs want to qualify for the Champions League by the end of the season, so these are three very valuable points on offer.

