La Liga 2025-26: Four things we learned in Spain's Matchday 12 (analysis)

Madrid (Spain), Nov 10 (IANS) Multiple-time champions Real Madrid saw two points clipped off their lead at the top of the standings in La Liga 2025-26 season in the matches played over this weekend, the last round of matches before the international break.

Real now lead the standings with 31 points from 12 matches with 10 wins, one draw, and one defeat. Barcelona are three points behind them, with nine wins, one draw, and two defeats, with Villarreal in the third position with 26 points.

Atletico are in fourth position with 25 points from seven wins, four draws, and one defeat, while Real Betis make up the top five with 20 points from five wins, five draws, and two defeats in 12 matches played so far.

Here are four things we learned this weekend.

1. Real Madrid's Mbappe dependence?

Rayo Vallecano deserves a lot of credit for holding Real Madrid to a 0-0 draw in its Vallecas Stadium on Sunday, especially considering it had only finished an intense UEFA Conference League tie 65 hours earlier and had 48 hours less recovery time than its rival, reports Xinhua.

Rayo was able to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet in the game, limiting the Frenchman to just 27 touches in the entire 90 minutes, and without him, Real Madrid's threat evaporated. Mbappe has scored 53 percent of Real Madrid's goals this season - a much higher percentage than Cristiano Ronaldo in his heyday.

2. Lewandowski is back

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick on Sunday to give FC Barcelona a 4-2 win away to an in-form Celta Vigo and keep his side in the title chase.

The Polish international had struggled for fitness after being injured on international duty, and his return came at the right time to decide an entertaining match with some clinical finishing, and he averages a goal every 82 minutes he has played this season.

Barcelona will also be happy that Lamine Yamal showed no ill effects from his groin injury, but the ongoing worry will be the ease with which Celta was able to open up the Barcelona defense in the first half.

3. Corberan survives Mestalla drama

Sunday's 1-1 draw between Valencia and Real Betis had just about everything -- tension, chances, misses, saves, two goals, and high drama -- that a football game needs to have. Valencia coach Carlos Corberan will be satisfied with the commitment and effort of his players.

Valencia went into the game without a win in six games and talk of a dressing room revolt against the coach who saved the club from relegation last season.

A point that lifts Valencia out of the bottom three and the passion shown by his players should be enough for Corberan to still be in the dugout for the city derby against Levante two weeks from now.

4. Osasuna in trouble

Sevilla's 1-0 win at home to Osasuna ended a run of three defeats to ease pressure on Matias Almeyda, but it has left Osasuna coach Alessio Lisci and his side in trouble, with 11 points from 12 games.

Osasuna's big problem is that it has lost six out of seven away games, with its only point away to bottom side Oviedo.

Although four of those defeats have been against sides in the top five of the table, it means Osasuna is under pressure to win everything at home.

