La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona win in Elche as Atletico drop more points away from home (round-up)

Madrid, Feb 1 (IANS) FC Barcelona ensured they will retain their lead at the top of La Liga after a 3-1 win away to Elche as they maintained their advantage in the Spanish top division football over archrivals Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal put Barcelona ahead early, and his side then went on to hit the woodwork three times before the break, before Alvaro Rodriguez took his chance to level the score for Elche.

Ferran Torres, who had twice hit the woodwork, put Barcelona back in front, and although Raphinha was forced out with a groin problem, his substitute, Marcus Rashford, netted Barcelona's third with a right-foot shot in the 71st minute.

Second-placed Real Madrid play Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at lunchtime. Madrid are four points adrift of Barcelona, who now have 55 points.

Atletico Madrid dropped two points in a 0-0 draw away to Levante in a game in which Atletico striker Alexander Sorloth had to be taken to the hospital after a clash of heads. Gerard Moreno scored a penalty and a header from a corner as Villarreal had a 2-2 draw away to Osasuna, who drew level thanks to the impressive Victor Munoz.

Ilyas Chaira's 73rd-minute tap-in saw Oviedo win 1-0 at home to Girona for their third victory of the season, which ended a winless run of 14 matches. Veteran midfielder Santi Cazorla started the move with Thiago Fernandez setting up Chaira to score against his former club.

Alaves won 2-1 away to Espanyol on Friday night to climb into mid-table and extend Espanyol's run of poor form. The club announced on Saturday that they had signed Finnish defender Ville Koski from Croatian side NK Istra for the remainder of the season.

Barcelona lead the table with 55 points from 22 matches, while Real Madrid are second with 51 points from 21 matches. Atletico Madrid are third with 43 points from 22 matches,s and Villarreal are on 42 points from 21 matches. Espanyol, who have 34 points from 21 matches, are fifth in the standings.

