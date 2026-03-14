La Liga 2025-26: Ahead of Sevilla clash, Barcelona confirm Gavi’s return after six months out

Barcelona, March 14 (IANS) Spanish giant FC Barcelona confirmed on Friday that midfielder Gavi is available for selection again in the La Liga 2025-26 match after recovering from a right knee injury that kept him out for more than six months.

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The Spanish player underwent arthroscopy on September 23, 2025, after suffering an internal meniscus injury in his right knee. The meniscus was stitched during the surgery to preserve it, a procedure that required a recovery period of around four to five months.

Gavi followed the rehabilitation process carefully and has now completed his recovery, making him available again for head coach Hansi Flick ahead of Barcelona’s upcoming La Liga match against Sevilla FC, which will be played at their home ground, Camp Nou, on Sunday.

This match will be important for Barcelona as they look to maintain their number one spot and increase the gap with Real Madrid in the points table. Barcelona have 67 points in 27 matches, while Madrid are in second position with 63 points. The point difference is just four between the top clubs.

Gavi had briefly featured at the start of the season, playing 20 minutes in the opening match against Mallorca and 45 minutes in the second game against Levante. However, he felt discomfort in his knee soon after and stopped playing before eventually undergoing surgery.

Since the operation in September, Gavi has spent 172 days working on his recovery. If he features against Sevilla, it will mark his return to competitive football after 205 days.

A graduate of Barcelona’s famed youth academy La Masia, Gavi has quickly become one of the club’s most important young players because of his energy, passion, and commitment on the field.

Gavi, who made his debut for Barcelona in 2021, has featured in over 150 official matches. Known for his intense style and maturity, he has won multiple titles, including La Liga (2022/23), and holds records as one of Barça's youngest goalscorers and youngest to reach 50 La Liga appearances, all while wearing the number 6 jersey.

--IANS

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