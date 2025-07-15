Kolo Toure joins Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Man City

Manchester, July 15 (IANS) Manchester City have confirmed the permanent appointment of Kolo Toure to Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff. After performing the role of first team assistant coach during the Club’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign this summer, the 44-year-old will remain in the position on a full-time basis.

It comes after the Ivorian – who helped both Arsenal and City to Premier League success during an illustrious playing career - enjoyed a hugely successful season serving as Assistant Lead Coach with City’s Under-18s last term.

Working alongside Lead Coach Oliver Reiss, the former Ivory Coast defender helped pilot the City youngsters to the Premier League Under-18 North title, our Under-18s then narrowly edged out 1-0 at Aston Villa in the National final.

Alongside Reiss, Toure also guided the young Blues through to the FA Youth Cup final before they were pipped to the trophy by Villa.

Toure also boasts extensive coaching experience away from City, having initially worked with the Ivory Coast national set-up before then spending time at both Glasgow Celtic and Leicester City as part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching team.

Before joining the City Academy coaching set-up, Kolo also undertook a brief spell in charge at Wigan Athletic.

Commenting on Toure’s appointment as first-team assistant coach, Director of Football Hugo Viana said, “We’re delighted to permanently add Kolo to our first team coaching staff.

“Not only does he bring his immensely precious experience at football’s elite level, but he also has a deep connection with Manchester City and a deep knowledge of the Club.

“We’ve also been hugely impressed with his work and success with our Under-18s, and by adding him into our senior staff permanently, this will only strengthen the transition for players in our Academy into the first team.

“As we already saw throughout his time with Pep Guardiola, Pep Lijnders and James French this summer, his massive personality of optimism and positivity is hugely infectious and we’re already looking forward to his work moving forward."

