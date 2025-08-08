KKR should be the most desperate team: Aakash Chopra on Samson's potential exit from Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Sanju Samson’s long-standing association with the Rajasthan Royals could be nearing its end. After a mixed 2025 IPL season, reports have emerged that the Kerala batter has formally expressed his desire to leave the franchise, stirring up the transfer market ahead of the mega auction.

According to reports, Samson has informed the Jaipur-based franchise about his decision to explore opportunities elsewhere, marking a possible end to a near-decade-long IPL journey.

While speculation has linked Samson to a move to the Chennai Super Kings - particularly after his meeting with CSK head coach Stephen Fleming during the MLC season in the US - former India opener Aakash Chopra believes there’s another team far more desperate to acquire Rajasthan skipper.

“The first name that comes to my mind is not CSK. KKR should be the most desperate team,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel. “KKR don’t have an Indian wicketkeeper-batter, and that just ties their hands behind their back. Secondly, what’s wrong if you get a captain? I am not denying that Ajinkya Rahane has captained well and has scored runs as well.”

Chopra pointed to Ajinkya Rahane’s limitations as a batter and his age as key reasons for KKR to consider Samson seriously. Despite KKR’s success in 2024 under Shreyas Iyer, the former cricketer believes the team lacks batting flexibility and depth in the wicketkeeper slot - an area Samson can immediately strengthen.

“Ajinkya Rahane as a batter -either he opens or else the batting order has been a bit of a problem,” Chopra added. “They have a player they can release as well. If they wish, they can release Venkatesh Iyer, free up nearly Rs 24 crore, and then they can actually make a difference.”

The 30-year-old Samson began his IPL journey with KKR in 2012 before rising to prominence with Rajasthan Royals, where he eventually became captain. But changes in RR's squad strategy ahead of the 2025 mega auction may have prompted the decision to move on. Notably, the team released England's Jos Buttler and opted for a stronger Indian core, promoting young domestic stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and breakout teenage talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Chopra suggested that this shift may have limited Samson’s role and possibly influenced his decision.

“Why would Sanju Samson want to leave? It’s interesting because when the last mega auction happened, they let Jos Buttler go, and I felt they let Jos Buttler go because Yashasvi had come and Sanju wanted to open, and Sanju and Rajasthan Royals were really, really thick,” Chopra noted.

“I felt there would have been a massive input from Sanju in the players they retained or released. However, now it seems it might not have been there. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has come, so two openers are already ready, and you also want to bat Dhruv Jurel up the order. So Sanju wishes to leave. If he is thinking like that, it’s possible. These are conjectures. I don’t know what’s in his and Rajasthan’s minds.”

--IANS

hs/ab