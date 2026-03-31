KITG 2026 Day 7: Jharkhand’s Shiv Kumar and Prithvi Oraon are fastest men and women athletes

Raipur, March 31 (IANS) Shiv Kumar Soren and Prithvi Oraon, both from Jharkhand, were crowned the fastest men and women athletes in the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 at the Kreeda Parisar ground in Jagdalpur on Tuesday. Further, Siddharth Nagesh clinched a shot put gold and discus throw silver while Tilak Barsel bagged the men’s 100m silver for hosts Chhattisgarh.

Read More

Shiv Kumar and Prithvi led their 100m races respectively from start to finish to capture the golden double for their State. Shiv Kumar clocked a time of 10.58s while Barsel finished the race in 10.87sec to clinch the silver medal. Odisha’s Atish Kindo (10.91s) took the bronze medal.

In the women’s 100m final, 16-year-old Prithvi clocked her best time ever to clinch the gold, stopping the clock at 12.73s. Nagaland’s Ruduolhounuo Belho (12.90s) and Putul Bakshi of Jharkhand (13.03s) took home the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

“I was confident of winning a medal as I had done well in the selection trials for the Games. Today, I focused on giving my best, and I am happy that I could set my personal best time,” said Prithvi after the race.

For the hosts, Siddharth Nagesh began the day with a silver medal in men’s discus throw with a distance of 35.56m. Gujarat’s Danish Makvana bagged the gold with a throw of 44.83m while Chandray Murmu of Odisha (33.97m) won the bronze.

In the evening session, he went one step further by grabbing the shot put gold with a distance of 13.52m. Danish Makvana got the silver with a throw of 13.04m.

Hosts Chhattisgarh also reached the women’s football final, beating Arunachal Pradesh in a penalty shootout. Chhattisgarh are now in 10th place in the medals tally with two gold, seven silver, and four bronze medals. Chhattisgarh will now take on Jharkhand in the summit clash after the latter defeated Gujarat 9-0 in a dominant show.

Karnataka continue to lead the medals tally with 19 gold, seven silver, and seven bronze, while Odisha are second with 13 gold, eight silver, and 15 bronze medals. Jharkhand jumped to the third spot in the overall rankings after adding the women’s 4x100m gold and men’s 77kg Greco-Roman gold to take their tally to seven gold, two silver, and five bronze. Abhishek Munda bagged the gold medal, beating Himachal Pradesh’s Arfan at Ambikapur.

With last evening’s athletics session cancelled due to unseasonal rains in Jagdalpur, it was a packed morning session with seven finals, and the long jump final kept the spectators on the edge of their seats.

It was Abdul Fathah who had the last laugh in a keen contest with Bhima Sardar of Odisha as the 26-year-old became the first long jumper from Lakshadweep to clear the 7m mark. He leapt to a distance of 7.03 in the final attempt to clinch the gold medal, with Bhima taking home silver with an effort of 6.96m. Odisha’s Jivan Bilung bagged the bronze medal with a distance of 6.95m.

On the track, the men’s 400m final witnessed a photo-finish, but Odisha’s Nobal Kumar Kissan’s last-ditch dive at the finish line was not enough for him to beat eventual champion Santoshbhai Ganvit of Gujarat. Ganvit clocked a time of 49.332 seconds while Nobal finished second with a time of 49.335 seconds. Karnataka’s Ramu took the bronze with a time of 49.60s.

Manasi Kunkalka opened Goa’s gold medal account by winning the women’s Shot Put gold with a distance of 9.72m. Bihar’s Anamika Gond (9.50m) and Meghalaya’s Melibadkro (9.43m) took home silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Results:

Athletics

Women

100m: Gold – Prithvi Oraon (Jharkhand) 12.73s; Silver – Ruduolhounuo Belho (Nagaland) 12.90s; Bronze – Putul Baksi (Jharkhand) 13.03s

100m hurdles: Gold – Basanti Majhi (Odisha) 16.20s; Silver – Kabita Tadingi (Odisha) 16.81s; Bronze – Rathva Somsingh (Gujarat) 16.94s

400m: Gold – Reethushree (Karnataka) 58.63s; Silver – Adithya KM (Kerala) 1:00.07s; Bronze – Chintamani Tuti (Jharkhand) 1:00.76s

4x100m: Gold – Jharkhand 50.31s; Silver – Odisha 51.11s; Bronze – 54.00s

Discus Throw: Gold – Muskan Lobi (Gujarat) 32.29m; Silver – Apiksha Gamit (Gujarat) 31.52m; Bronze – Krishnamoni Pegu (Assam) 29.95m

Shot Put: Gold -- Manasi Kunkalka (Goa) 9.72m; Silver – Anamika Gond (Bihar) 9.50m; Bronze – Melibadkro (Meghalaya) 9.43m

Men

100m: Gold – Shiv Kumar Soren (Jharkhand) 10.58s; Silver – Tilak Barsel (Chhattisgarh) 10.87s; Bronze – Atish Kindo (Odisha) 10.91s

110m hurdles: Gold – Troilukya Mosrong (Assam) 15.85s; Silver – Sapavath Dattu (Telangana) 16.65s; Bronze – Hari Mohan Tripura (Tripura) 16.82s

400m: Gold – Santoshbhai Ganvit (Gujarat) 49.332s; Silver – Nobal Kumar Kissan (Odisha) 49.335s; Bronze – Ramu (Karnataka) 49.60s

4x100m: Gold – Odisha 41.97s; Silver – Jharkhand 42.29s; Bronze – Gujarat 43.44s

Long Jump: Gold – Abdul Fathah (Lakshadweep) 7.03m; Silver – Bhima Sardar (Odisha) 6.96m; Bronze – Jivan Bilung (Odisha) 6.95m

High Jump: Gold – Sagar Ekka (Odisha) 1.94m; Silver – Vaibhav Gaonkar (Goa) 1.91m; Bronze – Hemanta Khadia (Odisha) 1.80m

Discus Throw: Gold – Danish Makvana (Gujarat) 44.83m; Silver – Siddharth Nagesh (Chhattisgarh) 35.56m; Bronze – Chandray Murmu (Odisha) 33.97m

Shot Put: Gold – Siddharth Nagesh (Chhattisgarh) 13.52m; Silver – Danish Makvana (Gujarat) 13.04m; Bronze – Manas Pratim Rabha (Assam) 12.20m

FOOTBALL (Semifinals)

Women: Chhattisgarh bt Arunachal Pradesh 2-2 (4-3 on penalties); Jharkhand bt Gujarat 9-0

WRESTLING

Women

57kg: Gold – Nagalaxmi (Telangana); Silver – Shalina Siddhi (Karnataka); Bronze – Amulya Kundargi (Karnataka)

68kg: Prinsita Siddi (Karnataka); Silver – Elizabeth Rohlupuii (Mizoram); Bronze – Lilaben Chavda (Gujarat), Balkesh Kumari Meena (Rajasthan)

Men

57kg FS: Gold – Ajit Bhuyan (Odisha); Silver – Paras Bidkar (Maharashtra); Bronze – Vicky Uike (Maharashtra), Abdul Khan (Himachal Pradesh)

86kg FS: Gold – Sumit Thakur (Himachal Pradesh); Silver – Bahadur Khan (J&K); Bronze – Shabbir Khan (Himachal Pradesh)

77kg GR: Gold – Abhishek Munda (Jharkhand); Silver – Arfan (Himachal Pradesh); Bronze – Charan Jadhav (Telangana), Inzamam (J&K)

130kg GR: Gold – Shiva Bhalavi (Madhya Pradesh); Silver – Diler Khan (J&K); Bronze – Tara Raju (Telangana)

--IANS

hs/bsk/