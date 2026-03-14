Karnataka’s Snigdha Kanta wins ITF J60 Gurugram girls’ singles title

Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) Karnataka’s Snigdha Kanta concluded a remarkable week by winning the girls’ singles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J60 Gurugram, held from March 9 to 14. She defeated fellow Karnataka player Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar 6–4, 6–4 in the final on Saturday.

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Seeded second, the 16-year-old delivered a composed performance in the final, converting key break points in both sets to secure a straight-sets win and earn one of the most significant titles of her junior career. Her journey to the trophy was characterised by consistent performances across the week, as she navigated a competitive international field. After an impressive start in the early rounds, Snigdha stepped up in the later stages, defeating fifth seed Deepshika Vinayagamurthy 6–2, 3–6, 6–4 in the semifinals, setting up an all-Karnataka final.

This win boosts Snigdha's points in the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, where she reached a career-high ranking of No. 448 earlier this season. She has also shown consistent performance on the domestic circuit, notably winning the girls’ singles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J30 Raipur in March 2025, and achieving several top finishes at national events.

Runner-up Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar also had a remarkable run in Gurugram. The 13-year-old advanced to the final without losing a set, notably defeating top seed Prisha Nikhil Shinde 6–4, 6–1 in the semifinals. Although she didn't win the title, Padmapriya demonstrated her swift progress on the junior circuit through another impressive international showing.

Padmapriya has firmly established herself as one of India’s leading young talents. She spent several weeks ranked No. 1 in the AITA Girls’ Under-14 rankings and has entered the Top 100 of the national Under-16 rankings. The Mysuru-based player has won several titles on the AITA national circuit and secured a podium finish at the ATF Asian 14 & Under Grade A tournament, highlighting her growing potential on the international stage.

Speaking on their achievement, Sunil Yajaman, Joint Secretary of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) said, “Congratulations to Snigdha on a well-deserved title and to Padmapriya for an excellent run to the final. An all-Karnataka final at an international ITF junior event is a very encouraging sign for the growth of tennis in our state. Performances like these highlight the depth of talent emerging from Karnataka. We hope this momentum continues as more young players make their mark on the international circuit.”

--IANS

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