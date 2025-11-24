Kane Williamson returns for WI Tests as NZ name squad for series opener

Auckland, Nov 24 (IANS) Kane Williamson has been recalled to New Zealand’s Test squad for the opening match against the West Indies, joining a 14-player group that also features pace bowlers Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, and Blair Tickner.

Daryl Mitchell has been passed fit after overcoming a minor groin injury sustained during the first ODI against the same opponents.

Williamson had skipped the July Test series versus Zimbabwe and has not played a Test for New Zealand since December last year. To prepare for his return, he is set to turn out for Northern Districts in the second round of the Plunkett Shield.

Duffy and Foulkes both debuted in the Zimbabwe series, with Foulkes making headlines by recording the best match figures by a New Zealand bowler on Test debut—9 for 75. Tickner, meanwhile, is back in the Test frame for the first time since March 2023.

Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Phillips weren’t considered for the first Test as they continue to build their match fitness as part of a managed red-ball return-to-play plan.

Matt Fisher (shin), Will O’Rourke (back) and Ben Sears (hamstring) were not considered for selection due to injury.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter welcomed the return of Williamson to an already high performing Test side.

“Kane’s ability on the field speaks for itself and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the Test group,” he said.

“He’s had a bit of time off to get himself ready for red-ball cricket, and I know he’s looking forward to playing for Northern Districts in the second round of the Plunket Shield in the lead-up to the first Test.”

Walter spoke on Zak Foulkes’ selection after his Test debut in Zimbabwe earlier in the year.

“Zak couldn’t have performed much better in his first Test against Zimbabwe. That, along with his recent form across the white-ball tours, has rightfully earned him selection."

Walter said Duffy and Tickner were experienced campaigners. “Both Jacob and Blair have been around a while and know what it takes to perform at the highest level. They’ve impressed in their white-ball opportunities so far this summer and we back them to do so in the Test arena if called upon.”

The first Test starts in Christchurch at Hagley Oval on December 2.

The second Test starts at the Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington on December 10 with the third and final Test beginning at Bay Oval in Tauranga on December 18.

Squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

--IANS

ab/