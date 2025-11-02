Kane Williamson announces retirement from T20Is

Christchurch, Nov 2 (IANS) Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals to focus on his ODI and Test future.

Williamson, who drew down curtain to his 93-game T20I career months before the next T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February, will miss the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies to focus on the three-Test series in December, New Zealand Cricket said.

Williamson, who made his T20I debut in 2011, captained the New Zealand on 75 occasions - leading them to two ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals (2016 & 2022) and a final (2021).

The 35-year-old retires as New Zealand’s second-highest men’s T20I runs-scorer with 2575 runs at an average of 33, including 18 50s and a highest score of 95.

“It’s something that I’ve loved being a part of for a long period of time and I’m so grateful for the memories and experiences,” Williamson said in a statement.

“It’s the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus which is the T20 World Cup.

“There’s so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup.

“Mitch is a brilliant captain and leader - he’s really come into his own with this team. It’s now their time to push the BlackCaps forward in this format and I’ll be supporting from afar," he added.

Williamson, who is New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer, said he was open minded about his ODI and Test future, with his immediate focus preparing for the three Test series against West Indies, which starts in Christchurch on December 2.

“I’ve got such deep care for this team. The BLACKCAPS is a special place and one you want to give yourself to and get the most out of yourself for. It’s a journey and a pursuit, and that’s what I love about the international game and this environment.

“I’ll continue to keep the lines of communication open with Rob and NZC who have given me a huge amount of support throughout," he said.

New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink said he respected Williamson’s decision and saluted his contributions to the T20 team.

"Kane’s performances as a player and his service as captain of the T20 side have been nothing short of immense.

“His knock of 85 in the T20 World Cup final was one of the more special T20I innings played by a New Zealander, albeit in a losing course.

“The T20 team experienced great consistency and success under Kane’s watch and he certainly leaves the team in good health," said Weenink.

Weenink said Williamson had earned the right to decide how he finished his ODI and Test careers.

“We’ve made it clear to Kane he has our full support as he reaches the back end of his illustrious career,” he added.

He will continue to play T20 franchise cricket.

--IANS

bc/