'Kabaddi gave me everything': PKL honours the legacy of Pardeep Narwal in special felicitation ceremony

Visakhapatnam, Aug 30 (IANS) On a day filled with nostalgia, the Kabaddi fraternity celebrated a man who changed the way the sport is played - Pardeep Narwal, the Dubki King - on the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12.

Yet, when Pardeep spoke at his felicitation, it wasn’t the numbers that defined his voice; it was the emotion. “I came here today only for the fans,” he said. “Even now, when they call or message me, I feel like I must return for them.”

He remembered friendships, naming fellow warrior Maninder Singh, now at Patna Pirates – the team that gave him his fame – as one who stood by him beyond the mat. He recalled the joy of victories, the sting of near-misses, but above all, the unbreakable bond with the game. “The Pro Kabaddi League gave me everything - fame, family, and the love of countless people. I want to take it as far as I can.”

The journey does not end here. With his Pardeep Narwal Kabaddi Academy, where 65 children will be chasing their dreams, Pardeep has chosen to gift the future what he once received. “I want to grow my kids like my coach once grew me,” he said. This academy will open on September 1 and will usher in the new generation of kabaddi stars.

As legends across Indian sport like Dhanraj Pillai and Pullela Gopichand rose to applaud him, they were joined by current stars such as Jyothi Yarraji, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In that moment, one truth echoed - Pardeep Narwal may step away from the mat, but his spirit will forever live on in the game he gave his life to.

On the second day of the league, the home side Telugu Titans will return to the mat against UP Yoddhas in Saturday’s first game. Facing the likes of Guman Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda, and their skipper Sumit, the side will hope to bounce back from their loss against Tamil Thalaivas and return to winning ways.

The second match of the night will see U Mumba and Gujarat Giants take the mat for the first time in Season 12. All eyes will be on Mohammadreza Shadloui, who will skipper this side alongside the likes of Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya. For U Mumba, skipper Sunil Kumar’s faith will lie in Ajit Chouhan’s raiding prowess, as the side looks to fight for their second PKL trophy since season 2.

