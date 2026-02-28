‘Just the start, you'll see a lot more coming,’ says BCCI Prez Mithun Manhas on J&K’s historic Ranji Trophy win

Hubbali, Feb 28 (IANS) Mithun Manhas, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), praised Jammu & Kashmir’s historic first Ranji Trophy win as the result of a well-planned effort and steadfast confidence. He dedicated this significant achievement to the region's people and credited ongoing institutional backing and structural improvements for the team’s progress.

Jammu & Kashmir made history by winning their first Ranji Trophy title after taking a commanding first-innings lead and holding out for a draw against a strong Karnataka team in the final, concluding a dominant five-day showing.

Manhas reflected on the team’s transformation, attributing its success to early foundational efforts, especially highlighting the leadership of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“Well, I think it's been an amazing journey. It started way back in June 2021. And I would like to especially thank the BCCI back then for the kind of support they gave us, especially Jay Bhai (Former BCCI secretary, current ICC Chairman). And he was the first secretary back then, after a span of 67 years, who came to Jammu, saw our condition and then there was no looking back for all of us.”

Manhas reserved special praise for J&K skipper Paras Dogra and veteran coach Ajay Sharma, whose experience and leadership, he said, brought stability and belief to a talented but evolving squad.

“I've always believed I'm a person of process and I've always believed that you need to have your seniors around. And we had a great bunch of players and we've been doing exceedingly well. We have shown our glimpse at times in the past as well. But I think with Paras coming and I think we got the stability, the experience, the calmness and that's what he brought to the team. And with Ajay Bhai coming in, I think he has the experience of playing five finals and the kind of batting he used to do in his time and that has really helped our boys grow.”

Jammu & Kashmir’s title run was marked by resilience, including overcoming injury setbacks during the final, with replacements stepping up seamlessly under pressure. Manhas attributed that composure to a cultural shift within the squad, saying, “I think the best part that has happened in the last four years is they started believing in themselves and the rest is history.”

The former India domestic stalwart said the victory carried significance beyond the dressing room, serving as inspiration for aspiring cricketers and emerging teams across the country, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir.

“This win is dedicated to all the people back home, especially in Jammu and Kashmir and all the ex-cricketers back home. And many thanks to BCCI for the kind of support we wanted they gave us. And yes, I'm sure all the other teams like Uttarakhand play some exceedingly good cricket throughout the tournament. And they've also started believing. It's just a matter of time and the kind of hard work you put behind and the results will follow.”

He added that the triumph represented only the beginning of a larger cricketing journey for the region under the guidance of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, while also acknowledging Karnataka’s efforts in a fiercely contested final.

“Well, I think it's just the start of JKCA. You'll see a lot more coming. BCCI is always there for all the state associations. And I think this is a pyramid tournament and hats off to the Karnataka team as well for playing good cricket. But surely the better team won today. And many congratulations to JKCA for playing some excellent cricket throughout those five days and all the sessions they dominated. Very well done. I'm so happy for the boys.”

Jammu & Kashmir scripted one of the most stirring chapters in Indian domestic cricket history, ending a 67-year wait for Ranji Trophy glory with a commanding performance in their maiden final. Facing the formidable challenge of taking on eight-time champions Karnataka, J&K displayed remarkable composure and consistency to dominate the contest from start to finish.

Their disciplined approach with both bat and ball reflected the side’s growing maturity in red-ball cricket, as six of the top seven batters registered half-centuries to lay a formidable foundation, including a crucial century from Shubham Pundir.

The bowlers complemented the effort with equal authority, led by Auqib Nabi Dar, whose seventh five-wicket haul of the season further dented Karnataka’s resistance and underlined J&K’s all-round supremacy.

