Jr Waterpolo C'ship: Hosts Karnataka lead the charge as semis lineups finalised

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (IANS) The last day of group stage action of the 51st Junior Waterpolo Championship 2025, at the Basavangudi Aquatic Centre, witnessed hosts Karnataka, Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra make it to the semi-final in the boys category, while hosts Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala and Maharashtra advanced to the semi-final in the girls category.

Karnataka beat Odisha 15-5 in the first match of the day. Chinmay Pai was top scorer with 7 goals while Surya Chandra scored 3 goals. Pavan Mohan and Jayanth L Reddy scored a double each. Nihar Rajesh also pitched in with a goal for Karnataka. Meanwhile, for Odisha, Pradip Padiami scored 3 goals and Rohit Batra scored 2 goals.

Maharashtra defeated Delhi 17-1. Manthan Lomharsh Shivanikar, Samarth Vishal Mohature, Swayam Pardeshi, and Samrat Ravindra Bodke led the way for Maharashtra, scoring 3 goals each, while Mayuresh Suresh Bugade, Harsh Vilas Daingade, Swarnim Milind Chepe, Shaurya Amit Gupta, and Mohit Bhate contributed with a goal each. Rishi Thakur scored the lone goal for Delhi.

Bengal beat Assam by 14-1. Sanjib Sardar scored 3 goals for Bengal, while Sahil Sheikh, Sabyasachi Show and Retobrata Das netted twice each. Arnab Shaw, Sourasish Karmakar, Tushar Haldar, Rajesh Naskar and Arijit Biswas also pitched in with a goal each. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Saikia scored the only goal for Assam.

Kerala defeated Telangana 8-2. Dhipin V led the way for Kerala with 3 goals while Gokul Krishna B, Navaneeth S, Sudheesh R, Vishnu K and Rajdeep Datta scored a goal each. Telangana’s only goal was scored by Mohammad Abdur Rahmaan Siddique.

Haryana beat Manipur 8-1.Kamaldeep and Devansh Kadian were the stars for Haryana, scoring 4 goals each. RYAN ANGOM was the lone goalscorer for Manipur.

Tamil Nadu won against Assam 9-4. Pavithrasree S.D. led the charge for Tamil Nadu with 4 goals, followed by Alfiyah Khan Abikhan with 3 goals. B. Karishma and Kaviya Priya chipped in with a goal each. For Assam, Ansurima Gogoi scored 3 goals while Debanshi Hazarika netted once.

Kerala defeated Bengal 15-2. Safwa Sakeer and Abhinanda V both scored 4 goals each for Kerala. Ardra S netted 3 goals, while Anjali S Sathya, Nivya M, Ruddra M R, and Ebba Adila S added a goal apiece. Anwesha Halder was the lone scorer for Bengal with 2 goals.

Karnataka edged past Maharashtra 7-6. For Karnataka, Ishani Kiran and Roshini S scored 2 goals each, while Tanvi Ravi also netted 2 goals. Nithya C contributed with a goal. For Maharashtra, Rushada Patil scored 2 goals, while Nirmiti Wankhade, Anjali Raut, Bhumika Giri, and Reet Kulkarni added a goal each.

