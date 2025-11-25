Jay Shah hails ‘unmatched passion’ as ICC unveils T20 WC 2026 schedule; India to open against USA at Wankhede

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) As the full schedule for the 2026 edition was revealed at a glamorous ceremony in Mumbai, ICC Chairman Jay Shah stated on Tuesday that the return of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to the subcontinent would spark "unmatched passion" throughout India and Sri Lanka Co-hosts

On February 7, India will play the United States on a big night at the Wankhede Stadium to start their title defense. This will set up an exciting opening day that will also include former champions Pakistan and the West Indies in Kolkata and Colombo, respectively.

“It is wonderful to welcome the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup back to the subcontinent so soon after a groundbreaking Women’s Cricket World Cup. The passion for cricket in this region is unmatched, and fans have been waiting eagerly for another global spectacle,” Shah said, while presenting the fixtures.

“The announcement of the fixtures brings us a step closer, and I have no doubt that the five venues in India and three in Sri Lanka will be alive with energy throughout the tournament.

“The T20 format continues to drive the sport’s global expansion and will be showcased at the LA Olympics in 2028. With that in mind, the 2026 edition will capture the imagination of millions. One can already picture the electric atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium when the champions lift the trophy on 8 March.”

The world’s largest cricket venue — the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad — has been earmarked to host the final, while eight venues across the two host nations will stage matches: Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), the SSC and R. Pallekele (Kandy) and Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

Twenty teams will be split into four groups of five in the tournament, which will have the same structure as in 2024. Predetermined seedings will determine which two of each group advance to the Super Eights.

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

All Group B matches featuring Sri Lanka will be hosted exclusively on Sri Lankan soil. Pakistan will also play all their group games in Sri Lanka. Venue swaps have been built into the knockout phase: if Pakistan make the semi-finals or final, Colombo will replace pre-assigned Indian venues.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, speaking at the launch, said the 2026 World Cup would usher in “a new era of global, marquee cricketing events.”

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is expected to usher in a new era of global, marquee Cricketing events, both in terms of the athletic spectacle and fan experiences on offer,” Gupta said. “We have seen six different champions in less than two decades of the tournament’s history, which demonstrates the competitive nature of the competition.

“With 20 teams from 5 continents vying for the title in Cricket’s most unpredictable format and the tournament returning after a decade to its biggest market, this promises to be a feast for Cricket fans around the world. The ICC, along with its partners, are committed to delivering unmatched immersive experiences… to widen and deepen fandom for the sport.”

Newly appointed ICC Brand Ambassador and India’s 2024 title-winning captain Rohit Sharma said being associated with the event again felt “special.”

“I have the good fortune of winning this tournament two times and can say from experience that each win in this tournament is a special one,” Rohit said. “I won the title in 2007 as a youngster and then lifted it as captain in 2024, but it is not just the final that I remember with as much fondness. Many other matches also stand out to me with equal fondness.

“Surya’s brilliant catch that won us the match against South Africa in Barbados last time, Virat’s knock against Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022, and Yuvraj’s six sixes against England in Durban in 2007 are some of the most exhilarating moments ever on a cricket field.”

Calling the event’s return to India “fantastic,” Rohit added: “I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories.”

India and Sri Lanka will host the T20 World Cup for the second time after staging the event in 2016 and 2012, respectively. India (2007, 2024) and England (2010, 2022) remain the only multiple-time champions, while Pakistan (2009), Sri Lanka (2014), and Australia (2021) complete the list of past winners.

--IANS

hs/