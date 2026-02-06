Jaipur Polo Team beat Aravali in The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup

Jaipur, Feb 6 (IANS) Jaipur Polo Team produced another assured performance to register a comprehensive 10–5 victory over Aravali in The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup, combining attacking sharpness with controlled game management across all four chukkers.

The match began on an even note, with both teams settling quickly into the contest. Jaipur and Aravali traded early attacks and found the net once each in the opening chukker, ending it locked at 1–1.

Jaipur began to edge ahead in the second chukker, raising the intensity and finding better rhythm in attack. Lance Watson led from the front with incisive runs, while HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Th. Bhawani Singh Kalvi provided strong support. Despite Aravali staying in touch through Kr. Kuldeep Singh Rathore’s finishing, Jaipur went into halftime with a narrow 4–3 lead.

The third chukker proved decisive as Jaipur took firm control of the contest. Sustained pressure, quicker ball movement, and clinical conversions saw them stretch their advantage significantly, racing ahead to an 8–4 lead by the end of the chukker and leaving Aravali struggling to contain the momentum.

Aravali attempted a comeback in the final chukker, adding a goal through Manuel Fernandez Llorente. Jaipur, however, managed the tempo effectively and closed out the match with authority to secure a convincing 10–5 victory.

Lance Watson was the standout performer for Jaipur with five goals, well supported by HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur with three goals and Th. Bhawani Singh Kalvi with two. For Aravali, Kr. Kuldeep Singh Rathore led the scoring with four goals, while Manuel Fernandez Llorente added one in a spirited effort.

Earlier this week, Jaipur Polo Team capped off a strong campaign in the Kognivera Cup with a composed 5–2 victory over V Polo in the final to secure their seventh title of the season.

