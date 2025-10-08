Jadeja and Siraj reach career-best positions in ICC Test rankings

Dubai, Oct 8 (IANS) India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s impressive showing in the opening match of their ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies in Ahmedabad has elevated him to a career-high 25th spot in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings.

The best ranking previously held by the 36-year-old, who scored an unbeaten 104 in India’s only innings, was 29th, reached in July this year. He now stands at a personal best of 644 rating points.

Jadeja’s four wickets in the second innings have further strengthened his position at the top of the all-rounders’ rankings, increasing his lead by 125 points over Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan.

Jadeja's teammate, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, built on his strong performance from the England tour, taking four for 40 and three for 31. These figures moved him up three spots to a career-high 12th position and surpassed 700 points for the first time after India’s victory by an innings and 140 runs.

Other players who benefited from the Indian team's performance include KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel, both of whom advanced in the batting rankings following their centuries. Rahul has climbed four spots to 35th, while Jurel has risen 20 places to 65th after scoring his first Test century.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm wrist-spinner, has moved up seven places to rank 21st after taking two wickets cheaply in the match.

There was little to cheer for the West Indies players, though, as no batter scored a half-century and no bowler took more than two wickets.

In the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has re-entered the top 10 of the batting list for the first time since February 2024, following scores of 85 in the first match and 103 not out in the third match of the series against New Zealand.

New Zealand’s Tim Robinson scored an unbeaten 106 in the first match of the series at Mount Maunganui, helping him climb 58 places to joint-22nd.

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan 3-0 in their series in the United Arab Emirates. Saif Hassan’s unbeaten 64 in the third match helped him reach the top 20 batters for the first time. Tanzid Hasan moved up from 43rd to 37th, and Parvez Hossain from 71st to 53rd.

Afghanistan leg-spinning all-rounder Rashid Khan’s performances of four for 18 and two for 29 in the first two matches have helped him regain the number two spot in the bowling rankings, his highest position since June last year.

The bowling rankings show improvements for Afghan players Noor Ahmad, who climbed eight places to 17th, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who moved up six places to 23rd.

Bangladesh players Tanzim Hasan Sakib rose nine places to 33rd, Shoriful Islam advanced 21 spots to joint-49th, and Player of the Series Nasum Ahmed jumped from 131st to 44th, all making notable progress.

-- IANS

vi/bc