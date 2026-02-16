Jack Jarvis approved as replacement for injured Safyaan Sharif in Scotland squad

Dubai, Feb 16 (IANS) Jack Jarvis has been approved as a replacement for injured seamer Safyaan Sharif in the Scotland squad for the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the ICC said on Monday.

Read More

Sharif injured his right groin during a team training session on February 12 and will be replaced by Jarvis, who has eight T20I caps for Scotland and was already with the squad as a travelling reserve.

"The Event Technical Committee (ETC) of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Jack Jarvis as a replacement for Safyaan Sharif in the Scotland squad," the ICC said in a statement.

The ETC consists of Wasim Khan – ICC General Manager – Cricket (ICC Representative), Gaurav Saxena (IBC Representative), Hemang Amin (Host Representative), Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

Having been handed a late invite into the tournament less than three weeks ago, Scotland coaching staff and players had to swiftly pivot from pre-season training to tournament mode, whilst behind the scenes operational planning went into overdrive to ensure the squad reached India with enough preparation time.

Three matches in Kolkata saw a comprehensive victory over Italy countered by defeats to the West Indies and to England, the latter in front of 50,000 spectators at Eden Gardens.

Scotland, sitting third in Group C, now head to Mumbai to face Nepal on Tuesday evening but require other results in Group to fall in their favour if they are to progress to the Super Eights.

Scotland's 11th hour entry, replacing Bangladesh, marked a fifth consecutive appearance at Men's T20 World Cups.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson.

--IANS

bc/