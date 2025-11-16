'It’s not the size of man in the fight...' Jaffer hails Bavuma's fighting fifty in Kolkata Test

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer praised South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma, who exhibited great calm and skill at Eden Gardens. While the rest of his team struggled on the third morning of the Kolkata Test, Bavuma remained steady and played a composed innings of 55 not out, marking the first half-century of the ongoing match. It was his seventh fifty-plus score in his last 11 Tests.

The Proteas skipper and Bosch helped extend the visitors’ lead from 63 to 123 through a crucial 44-run partnership on a difficult pitch, as India have been set a target of 124 runs to win the first Test at Eden Gardens after bowling out the visitors for 153 in 54 overs in the first session on Day 3.

"On a pitch where no other batter reached 40 in three inns, this man has given his team a fighting chance with 55*. It’s not the size of man in the fight, but the size of fight in the man. Well played," Jaffer shared on X.

Resuming from 93/7, Bavuma and Bosch managed to add valuable runs against Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. Bosch swept Jadeja for four and took singles to increase the score, with Bavuma providing stability from the other end, as the visitors added 27 runs in the first 30 minutes.

Bavuma continued to grow in confidence, defending solidly with gentle hands, even as Bosch swept and reverse-swept Kuldeep Yadav for four and six respectively, before seeing his off-stump rattled by Bumrah’s nip-backer.

With composed steadiness and risk-free batting, Bavuma reached his first half-century of the Test with a streaky four to fine leg. He also recorded his seventh fifty-plus score in his last eleven Tests, receiving warm applause from the crowd.

Siraj then unleashed a decisive burst, rattling Simon Harmer’s off-stump with a length delivery before trapping Keshav Maharaj lbw with a yorker. Amidst all this, Bavuma remained unbeaten on 55, as his innings ensured South Africa’s bowlers had a respectable total to defend in what has been a low-scoring contest.

--IANS

bc/vi