‘It was very challenging’: Nicholas Kirton opens up on arrest, and his return to Canada’s World Cup squad

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Canada cricketer Nicholas Kirton shared the toughest time of his career and called the airport arrest incident “very challenging” and described it as a life-changing learning experience.

He reflected on his mistake, the mental strain it caused, and the strength that helped him return to the national team. One of Kirton’s happiest cricket memories is still his match-winning performance against Ireland at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. That 12-run win was Canada’s only victory in their first appearance at the tournament. He played a key role in that moment, and it felt like the start of something great.

Instead, it marked the peak before a sudden and personal decline. In April 2025, just months after leading Canada on the global stage, the Barbados-born batter was arrested upon arriving at Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados. Authorities allegedly found 20 pounds of cannabis in a bag connected to him. He faced charges for possession and trafficking. Kirton pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, but the incident raised serious concerns about his future in cricket.

“It was very challenging. I was travelling back to Barbados and I asked one of my friends to collect a bag for me because my sponsor had some new gear for me. When the bag was brought, I didn’t check it properly. When I got to Barbados, they found the stuff in it,” Kirton told www.telecomasia.net.

“It was an unfortunate circumstance but definitely a learning experience for me. It taught me to be more careful and not trust anyone just like that. I trusted the person because I knew them well but now I’m very careful.”

The impact was not just legal or professional. It was deeply psychological. There were moments when the 27-year-old truly wondered if he would ever return to competitive cricket. To find balance, he sought therapy.

“Yes, I had to get into the right frame of mind and I took therapy for a couple of weeks. I reflected and looked back at the entire situation; things I could have controlled and what I could have done to prevent it. Obviously, you don’t expect someone you trust to do that to you. It took me time to come to terms with it, but at the end of the day, it was a learning curve for me.”

After months of consultations involving his legal team, Cricket Canada and the relevant authorities, Kirton was cleared to resume playing. He was drafted back into the national squad and is now in India for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, determined not to let one chapter define his career.

“I actually started playing again a couple of months later and I’ve been with the team ever since,” he said. “I was pretty confident of getting selected for the 2026 T20 World Cup because I had captained the side in the last couple of series before the tournament.”

While he no longer leads the side — with Dilpreet Bajwa taking over captaincy duties — Kirton has embraced the change.

“I actually prefer it,” he admitted. “It’s a little bit less to deal with and I can focus on my own game. It’s been pretty good and I just try to support the team in whatever way I can.”

Born in Barbados, Kirton represented the West Indies Under-19 team and played domestic cricket before moving to Canada, qualifying through his mother.

“Cricket is something I’ve played for as long as I can remember. My mom got me into a junior programme in Barbados when I was six or seven. She’s actually the reason I qualified to play for Canada because she was born there.”

Now competing in India, Kirton believes exposure to elite conditions and global competition is vital for Canada’s development.

“Just being able to practice in facilities like this, having conversations with international players and seeing how they prepare, it’s a learning experience,” he said. “We’re soaking up the World Cup experience in India.”

Beyond personal redemption, his focus remains firmly on Canada’s future in international cricket.

“Overall, my main focus is to make sure Canada retains its ODI status,” he said. “Right now, we’re mid-table. That’s my main priority to ensure Canada stays at this level for as long as possible.”

