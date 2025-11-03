It was a masterstroke to bring Shafali to bowl, says Paranjape

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Jatin Paranjape, the former India men’s cricketer and national selector, feels the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side did extremely well in keeping the usage of Shafali Verma as a bowler in their 52-run win over South Africa to win the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup under wraps, something which paid off big time.

In the title clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pulled a rabbit out of the hat in the 21st over when she handed the ball to Shafali, who was more than a handful on the red-soil pitch by bowling slower through the air.

The move paid off immediately as Shafali dismissed Sune Luus on just her second delivery. In her very next over, she then took out veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp to break the back of South Africa’s chase, and were eventually bowled out for 246 in response to India’s 298/7.

“In the field, though, we were really brave and very courageous. As usual, our two left-arm spinners bowled really well. I thought it was a masterstroke to get Shafali to bowl a few overs; they kept that under wraps extremely well, and that kind of undid the South Africans to a great extent. All in all, great teamwork is something we should emphasise," Paranjape, a member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, told IANS on Monday.

Shafali finished with figures of 2-36 in seven overs, along with making 87 runs off 78 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes; she was adjudged as Player of the Match. Paranjape, the co-founder of KheloMore, praised Shafali’s knock for helping India post a formidable total, despite feeling that the hosts could have made 330-340.

"I thought India was short by around 20 to 30 runs. But what was very, very evident right from the time we batted was that all the senior players were talking extremely actively to their batting partners.”

“For example, Smriti was constantly speaking to Shafali, trying to calm her down. I thought Shafali played brilliantly as well. It’s not easy to come into a World Cup semi-final and final when you’ve been playing domestic cricket.”

“She showed a lot of self-belief, and she was unafraid to play her own game. I thought she could have gone on and gotten India to a 330–340 total. But I still felt we were 20 to 30 runs short,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/ab