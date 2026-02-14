ISL 2025-26: Focus on consistency, defensive setup as Bengaluru FC set tone for the new season

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) As they get ready for the season that starts on Saturday, former winners Bengaluru FC will continue to emphasise the club's core principles of consistency, defensive organisation, and a proactive attacking approach this season in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26.

The club's preparations over the past weeks have centred on fitness and strengthening on-field chemistry within the squad, the club's top brass informed when Bengaluru FC addressed the media in their Season Opener Press Conference held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. With this, the club set the tone for their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) campaign.

The players will be focused on the club’s strategic roadmap for the season, highlighting squad preparedness and overall objectives. Head Coach Renedy Singh and forward Ryan Williams spoke about the team’s pre-season work, the mindset within the squad, and expectations heading into the opening fixture on 15 February against Sporting Club Delhi.

Speaking about the team’s build-up to the season and the approach going into the campaign, Renedy Singh stressed the importance of balance and focus.

“The players have worked very hard over the past few weeks and are fully prepared for the challenge ahead. It’s a 13-match season, but our focus is on taking it one game at a time, starting from tomorrow. Football is about maintaining the right balance - we want to attack with intent but also defend as a unit. The whole team will contribute in both phases, and that’s what I expect from the players,” he said on Saturday.

Sharing his thoughts on the squad environment and the excitement around the opener, Ryan Williams highlighted the mood within the camp.

“There’s a real sense of excitement in the group. We’ve been waiting a long time to get back out there, especially in front of our fans, at home. The environment within the squad is very positive, and when you’re happy and confident off the pitch, it reflects on the performances. Everyone is motivated and ready to give their best from the very first match,” said Williams.

The press conference also saw discussions around the importance of home support, key fixtures in the season, and the club’s long-term competitive targets.

BFC Fixtures -- League Phase:

February 2026

15 Feb: Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi – 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium)

22 Feb: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC – 5:00 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium)

27 Feb: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC – 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium)

March 2026

7 Mar: Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC – 5:00 PM

14 Mar: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant – 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium)

22 Mar: Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC – 7:30 PM

April 2026

4 Apr: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – 7:30 PM

11 Apr: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium)

16 Apr: East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC – 7:30 PM

25 Apr: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC – 5:00 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium)

May 2026

4 May: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC – 7:30 PM

9 May: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC – 7:30 PM

TBD - Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC – TBD

