Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis achieves career-best rating in women's T20I rankings

Dubai, Aug 26 (IANS) Ireland captain Gaby Lewis attained a new career-high rating in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings after her impressive show against the Netherlands at the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Division 1 Qualifier in Rotterdam.

Lewis reached a new career-high rating of 620 points after her innings of 66 not out against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup Europe Division 1 Qualifier, maintaining her spot in 15th place in the latest T20I batting rankings, ICC reports.

Australia's Beth Mooney maintains her place as the No.1 ranked player on the list for T20I batters, followed by Hayley Matthews (West Indies) and India's Smriti Mandhana on second and third place, respectively.

Gaby is within touch of the top 10 and could reach the upper echelons with some good showing during the remainder of the European Qualifiers. Ireland are unbeaten at the tournament and have already booked their place at next year's Global Qualifier, where they will be aiming to be one of four teams to win a place at the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

Gaby's teammates Amy Hunter, Leah Paul and Freya Sargent all showed their class with some impressive efforts during the unbeaten run.

Hunter hit her second T20I century against Germany on Sunday and maintains her place in 29th on the latest rankings for T20I batters, while Paul gains 15 spots to improve to 75th overall following an unbeaten 62 from the same match.

Leah also gains 13 spots to jump to equal 64th on the list of T20I all-rounders that is headed by West Indies star Hayley Matthews, while Freya is the biggest winner this week on the latest rankings for T20I bowlers.

Leah also collected a wicket in games against Italy and Germany and gained six places to rise to equal 86th on the list for T20I bowlers, led by top ranked Annabel Sutherland of Australia and India's Deepti Sharma in second place.

--IANS

bc/