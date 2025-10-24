Iran blank Nepal to win Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies event in Shillong

Shillong, Oct 24 (IANS) Iran were crowned winners of the Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies after a dominant 3-0 win over Nepal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Friday. The victory, coming on the back of their earlier 2-0 triumph against India, meant Iran secured two wins out of two and an unassailable lead in the standings with six points. India and Nepal will meet in the last friendly game on October 27.

Substitute Sara Didar started from where she left off in the last game against India as she opened the scoring in the 49th minute. Iran’s second and third goals were scored by Zahra Ghanbari (52’) and Shabnam Behesht (57’), respectively.

The evening started with Nepal showing admirable resilience against an Iranian team ranked 70th in the world as they held their shape in the opening half.

Iran dominated possession, dictating the tempo and launching wave after wave of attacks, yet Nepal’s disciplined backline and determined pressing frustrated their opponents.

Nepal grew in confidence as the first half wore on, carving out a few half-chances of their own. Though their finishing was wayward, the sheer grit to fight Iran in midfield was admirable.

Iran, meanwhile, appeared increasingly unsettled by Nepal’s stubborn defence. The first 45 minutes ended goalless, but it was clear the match was teetering on the edge of a decisive breakthrough.

That breakthrough came swiftly after the restart. Just three minutes into the second half, Sara Didar, who had scored a brace against India in the previous match, again made her presence felt. Latching onto a long ball from goalkeeper Raha Yazdani, she muscled past defender Bimala BK and coolly slotted home past goalkeeper Anjila Tumbapo Subba to give Iran a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute.

Iran smelled blood, and Nepal, despite their spirited defence in the first half, began to unravel. Three minutes later, Zahra Ghanbari doubled the lead with a superbly executed free-kick from the right flank. Her curling delivery completely outfoxed Subba and nestled into the top-right corner.

Iran’s third goal came in the 57th minute, and it was the pick of the lot. Shabnam Behesht unleashed a stunning left-footed strike from 20 yards, a rising effort that flew past Subba with pace and precision. It was a moment of pure class that effectively killed off the contest.

Three goals in eight blistering minutes broke Nepal’s resistance and confirmed Iran’s dominance. The final whistle brought Iranian celebrations, as the visitors lifted the trophy after a statement performance.

