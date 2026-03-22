IPL 2026: 'Some stories don't end, they come back,' says Shaw on Delhi Capitals homecoming

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Indian opener Prithvi Shaw penned down an emotional message for the fans as he returns to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will commence on March 28.

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Prithvi Shaw's long association with Delhi came to an end after seven seasons when the franchise released him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The 26-year-old then endured a disappointing outing at the auction, going unsold as Delhi opted not to bring back the now Maharashtra batter.

Shaw had to wait for another opportunity as his name did not come up in the main rounds of the IPL 2026 Auction. His fortunes finally changed during the accelerated phase, where he was one of the 11 players picked in the final round, securing a Rs 75 lakh contract with his former franchise.

Delhi Capitals shared a video of Shaw's homecoming on Sunday with a caption, 'Our Boy is back home.'

"You don't forget a place like Kotla. Not the noise. Not the silence. Not what it made you," Shaw said in a video released by DC. "Some stories don't end. They come back. Delhi, your boy is home," he added.

Shaw was bought by the Delhi team for Rs. 1.2 crore during the auction after India's U-19 World Cup win in 2018, where he led from the front as captain. Shaw spent seven seasons with DC, where he played a total of 79 matches and scored 1892 runs, with an average of 23.5. He scored 14 fifties during his tenure.

DC nearly missed a playoff berth in the last season. They finished in fifth position by registering seven wins in 14 matches. They have never won an IPL trophy, and the team will look to end their quest in the 19th season.

According to the 20-match schedule released by the BCCI, Delhi Capitals will start their campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.

--IANS

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