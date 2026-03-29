IPL 2026: Shardul Thakur misses out as Pathan's Mumbai Indians' playing 12 vs KKR

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has picked his strongest playing 12 for five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of their opening clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

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Mumbai have been dealt an early blow as two key overseas players, Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner, will miss the opening match. Their absence has forced a rethink in team combination, especially in the all-rounder and spin departments.

Pathan has opted for experience at the top, picking Quinton de Kock to open alongside veteran batter Rohit Sharma, while leaving out Ryan Rickelton. He also suggested that the team management should not use Rohit as an impact player, stressing that his leadership and presence on the field remain crucial for the side.

In the middle order, Pathan has placed young left-hander Tilak Varma at number three, followed by India’s T20 World Cup 2026-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav at number four. Captain Hardik Pandya is slotted at number five, giving the batting unit both stability and firepower.

With Jack's absence, Pathan has backed Sherfane Rutherford to take up the number six role. Naman Dhir has been picked as the finisher at number seven.

On the bowling front, Pathan has gone with a balanced attack. He has included young spinner Allah Ghazanfar along with leg-spinner Mayank Markande to handle spin duties. In the pace department, MI boasts a strong trio of Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah, which is expected to play a key role, especially in the Powerplay and death overs.

Interestingly, Pathan has left out all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who joined the franchise from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, indicating a preference for specialist roles in his XI.

Pathan’s MI playing XII: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Ghazanfar/Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah.

The Mumbai Indians had made a strong comeback last season, finishing among the top sides and securing a playoff spot. However, their campaign ended in Qualifier 2 after a defeat to the Punjab Kings. Having last won the IPL title in 2020, the five-time champions will be eager to bounce back and end their title drought in the 2026 season.

--IANS

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