IPL 2026 retention: Thakur, Rutherford trades could spark flurry of deals ahead of deadline day

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) With five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians trading in Shardul Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford, the 2026 season retention and trading window has become more intriguing, especially with the retention deadline fast approaching on November 15.

Thakur and Rutherford being traded to MI from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2026 has raised further anticipation and curiosity around squad reshuffles and strategic trades, as well as releases set to be made by the ten franchises.

IANS spoke to multiple sources familiar with the trade chatter in the IPL ecosystem, and this news agency has understood that more high-profile moves are expected from now till the retention deadline comes on November 15.

One of the biggest trades in this retention Window – the Sanju Samson trade for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings – is progressing very well. IANS understands that Manoj Badale, the RR lead owner, was in Kolkata on Wednesday and may have spoken to Jadeja, who’s in the city for the first India-South Africa Test starting at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Badale, who is based in England, is in India till Friday and is overseeing all the talks on trade and retentions since CEO Jake Lush McCrum is no longer associated with RR. IANS also understands that the Jadeja-Samson swap is expected to run smoothly, as that’s an Indian player to Indian player exchange.

There was a likelihood of Samson being traded to the Delhi Capitals after initial talks between RR-CSK didn’t lead to anything certain, but with that deal not going ahead, the previous deal suddenly came back and has now led to something fruitful between the two parties.

But for Sam Curran to be accommodated (who was acquired by CSK for INR 2.4 crore in last year’s mega auction), RR have to release a few of their overseas players to get the deal done and show an expression of interest (EoI) in terms of players they are releasing and the purse they will free up. There’s a likelihood of the swap being announced either on Friday or at the time when the retentions are final.

Barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons, when CSK and RR were suspended, Samson and Jadeja have been long-term players for their franchises. Jadeja has been part of three IPL title wins with CSK, while being in the RR set-up in 2008 (when they won the title) and the 2009 season. Samson, meanwhile, captained RR to a runners-up finish in IPL 2022, but murmurs of him seeking a switch from RR came shortly after the side finished at ninth place in IPL 2025.

IANS also understands that veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami could be traded to LSG from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who are actively exploring all possibilities with regard to him. Sources aware of this development have told IANS that the Shami one-way trade is in the making and that an official word could come, provided a last-minute change may result in Shami being released in the auction pool by SRH.

MI, who have been the big movers in the trading window, could make an initiation towards trading left-arm fast-bowler Arjun Tendulkar to LSG. Tendulkar has been with MI since IPL 2023 and was reacquired by the franchise for his base price of INR 30 lakh last year at the mega auction. There’s also a hope that Tendulkar will get game time in LSG, something which hasn’t been done much in his time at MI.

IANS also understands that India leg-spinner Mayank Markande, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025, could be on his way to MI as well. It is understood that discussions are still ongoing between KKR and MI regarding Markande, though it's yet to be known which way it could go.

Markande picked up 15 wickets in 14 games in a breakout season for MI in 2018 and went on to make his India T20I debut against Australia in 2019. But after that, things went downhill for Markande, who could play only 23 games from IPL 2019-2025 seasons, despite being in MI colours in 2022.

As the IPL 2026 trade and retention window inches closer to its deadline, ardent fans can expect a flurry of announcements in the next two days. With many talks and discussions happening behind the scenes, the action is still far from over.

--IANS

nr/bsk/