IPL 2026: Positivity from DC coaches gave belief for being selected, says Auqib Nabi

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Delhi Capitals pacer Auqib Nabi said encouraging words from the franchise’s coaching staff during pre-auction trials, particularly from head coach Hemang Badani, gave him the self-belief that an IPL call-up was within reach if he kept performing in domestic cricket.

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Nabi, who was picked for Rs 8.4 crore by DC in last year’s auction in Abu Dhabi after years of going unsold and having net bowling stints instead, had a sensational time in the 2025/25 domestic season - picking 60 wickets to make Jammu & Kashmir win their maiden Ranji Trophy title and taking four wickets in four balls for North Zone in a Duleep Trophy game in Bengaluru.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Nabi showed that apart from swing, he can fire yorkers, including wide ones, to pick 15 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 7.41. He also chipped in with a cameo 32 off 21 balls against Madhya Pradesh, showing that he can contribute with the bat whenever needed.

"I think when I gave the trials for Delhi Capitals, I spoke to all the coaches. There was a very positive response from everyone about me and that now they are watching me. My season was also very good and when I came back after playing in Duleep Trophy, I went for the trials for Delhi Capitals.

"That was also a positive that I did well and my trials were also very good here for DC. Then they said, especially Hemang sir, that we are watching you and don't go anywhere for trials. I spoke to Venu sir and Munaf sir, who also gave a positive response. I had it in my mind that if my time in Mushtaq Ali goes well, then I can get a chance this time to play," said Nabi, while replying to a question from IANS in a virtual roundtable chat on Friday.

DC will open their IPL 2026 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1. Despite making his name primarily in red-ball cricket, Nabi said he has no intention of overhauling his game for the shortest format, insisting that his ability to swing the ball will remain his primary weapon to execute in IPL 2026.

"My strength is to swing the ball from both sides. I will keep my focus on that, whether it is a red ball or a white ball game. My focus will always be on swinging the ball from a high point and getting wickets with the new ball.

“My focus will always be on keeping things as simple as possible and it's better because I will not step away from my strengths, which is to swing the ball from that high point and get early breakthroughs. So I will keep my focus on that," he added.

Off the field, Nabi keeps his recovery routine uncomplicated, which powers him to put his best foot forward in a busy cricket season. "In terms of my routine, my thing is that I need to have good sleep, especially when the matches are on. When you have to bowl again the next day, it helps in that and then, good food, good sleep, which is basic."

Nabi signed off by talking about his approach to handle the weight of expectations and the pressure of a hefty price tag. “I am not thinking about the outside noise. I am just trying to stick to my basics, and I will be doing that in the IPL also. I am not putting the extra pressure by thinking about outside things. So, I will be focusing on my strengths, and I will keep it as simple as I did in domestic games - here as well, in the IPL.”

--IANS

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