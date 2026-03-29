IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians set to become first team to play 300 matches

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) A historic landmark awaits the Mumbai Indians as they gear up for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Beyond the immediate goal of ending a five-year title drought, the five-time champions will mark another feather in their cap, becoming the first IPL franchise to play 300 T20 matches.

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MI will be only the third team to reach 300 or more T20 matches, after Pakistan and Somerset, each with 303. Among IPL teams, MI is second to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with 287 matches, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with 281. Mumbai have played 277 IPL matches over 18 seasons and 22 Champions League T20 matches across five seasons.

The milestone of 300 matches is a testament not only to their longevity but also to the sustained excellence that has seen them claim five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, the joint-most by any franchise alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While the franchise is still hunting for their sixth IPL crown, MI last won their IPL season opener in 2012 when they defeated CSK by eight wickets. In their last 18 campaign openers, MI have won four games and lost 14. Notably, they lost their very first match as well, to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008.

Over the years, MI has produced some of the league’s most memorable moments, from the lethal death-over spells of Lasith Malinga to the finishing prowess of Kieron Pollard and the emergence of Indian stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan.

With the iconic Wankhede Stadium set to host its first game of this season, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya and his men to see if they can complement this historic milestone with a winning start to IPL 2026.

--IANS

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