IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians hope for a bright start against KKR as they chase sixth title (Preview)

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will launch their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a clash against three-time winner Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, hoping to add another title to their tally.

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Mumbai Indians, who jointly hold the record with Chennai Super Kings as the most successful team of IPL, won their fifth title five years back in 2020 and have struggled to impose themselves and reach the final since then. They underwent a period of transition before recovering some ground and making it to the Playoffs in IPL 2025 after finishing fourth at the end of the first stage. However, they went down to the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, thus ending another season without the title.

For the 2026 season, the Reliance Industries-owned franchise has maintained its core by retaining skipper Hardik Pandya, former captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. They further strengthened their squad by bringing back New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Quinton de Kock also returns after playing for them from 2019 to 2021, and the 33-year-old is likely to partner Rohit Sharma as an opener.

The middle-order will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who enjoyed a record-breaking season in 2025, scoring 717 runs and winning the Player of the Tournament award, with Ryan Rickleton, Tilak Varma, and Sherfane Rutherford, along with skipper Pandya, providing support. Since last year, Surya has led India to a title in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and will be hoping to replicate his success for his franchise.

Though Boult's return bolsters the bowling attack, Bumrah's unavailability for the first two weeks and the lack of support to spinner Mitchell Santner will be areas of concern for the Mumbai giants. A couple of other players, including Allah Ghafanzar, are also not available and may impact their start.

While the Mumbai Indians managed to retain their core, the Kolkata Knight Riders had gone for a total overhaul following their eighth-place finish in the previous edition. The three-time champions released 10 players, including key all-rounders like Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer.

They picked the New Zealand trio of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Rachin Ravindra to join top-order star Sunil Narine, while adding Australian Cameron Green and Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana to join the middle and late-order mix that includes Rinku Singh, now named vice-captain, Rovman Powell, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Varun Chakaravarthy and Narine remain their main spin bowlers, while Ravindra can also tweak the ball if necessary.

Their bowling attack, which had lost a bit of balance after they were forced to give up Mustafizur Rahman, has been bolstered with Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup star Blessing Muzarabani coming in as a replacement, though Harshit Rana's injury remains another headache for the team management.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane's poor form with the bat remains an area of concern and may turn out to be another weakness in the side. They also look a bit short on leadership options in case Rahane is not available for some reason.

While the Mumbai Indians will be banking on home conditions at the Wankhede Stadium, where the pitch provides early assistance, and dew plays some role late in the night, the head-to-head series also favours the five-time champions.

In 35 matches played between these two sides, the Mumbai Indians have won 24, while KKR emerged the winner in 11. In recent times, KKR has had the edge, winning four of their last six encounters. In the 2025 season, Mumbai emerged on top with a commanding eight-wicket win.

But MI are known to be slow starters, and that will give KKR a bit of hope for their opening match of the season.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Izhar, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen,

Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra

--IANS

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