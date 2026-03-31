IPL 2026: Boys in good place, says Dushmantha Chameera as DC set for season's first clash vs LSG

Lucknow, March 31 (IANS) With Delhi Capitals set to kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with renewed focus and clarity, their Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera shed light on the team’s readiness ahead of their opening clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

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Coming into his second season with the franchise, Chameera spoke about the continuity within the group and the work put in during the lead-up to the tournament.

“We had good preparation for a few days, we had two practice games, and I think the boys are in a good place now. For me, it’s always special because playing in the IPL is a dream. I was with the team last year as well, and if I get the opportunity this season, I just want to contribute to the team’s success,” Chameera said on the eve of their opening match on Tuesday.

Highlighting the demands of bowlers in a high-scoring format like T20, Chameera said, “It’s always tough for fast bowlers in India. The wickets are good for batting, and the grounds are small, so you have to be mentally very strong. Preparation is not just about skills; it’s also about how you handle pressure in these conditions. If we execute our plans well, we can still do well even in these situations."

Speaking about the fast-moving evolution of T20's and the Tigers' efforts to be up to speed with it, Chameera added, “Compared to a few years ago, now even if you go for 8-9 runs in an over, it can still be okay depending on the situation. We discuss these things as a group, work on our plans, and focus on what is best for the team in that moment.”

Speaking about the conditions in Lucknow, Chameera said, “The boundaries here are a bit bigger compared to some other grounds, and there is a little more bounce as well. So conditions can be slightly different, and around 200 could be a good score on this wicket,” he noted.

“We have discussed everything in the bowling group, and we have individual plans for different batters. In these kinds of conditions, execution becomes very important, especially for fast bowlers, so that is something we have focused on in preparation,” he added.

--IANS

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