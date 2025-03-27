This was an opportunity for him: Robin Uthappa reflects on Yashasvi Jaiswal's missed opportunity

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa spoke about Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings after Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. Speaking on Jio Hotstar Uthappa reflected on Yashasvi Jaiswal's missed opportunity.

"This was an opportunity for him to take on the responsibility and guide his team through. He was a set batter on a pitch that wasn't the easiest for batting. When I say that, I mean in comparison to the high-scoring surfaces we see today, especially with the impact player rule allowing teams to field up to eight specialist batters, plus an all-rounder, effectively giving them nine batting options. With that depth, batters have the freedom to attack, but reading the conditions and match situation is crucial. Unfortunately, Yashasvi didn't do that today." JioStar expert Robin Uthappa said while speaking on Jio Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made an early breakthrough as Vaibhav Arora dismissed Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson for just 13, setting the stage for a disciplined bowling display.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and stand-in captain Riyan Parag attempted to rebuild with a 34-run partnership, but in-form Varun Chakravarthy provided the breakthrough, dismissing Parag for 25. Jaiswal followed soon after, falling for 29 to Moeen Ali, who replaced Sunil Narine in the playing XI after Narine was ruled out due to illness.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of the players who were retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Jaiswal had a decent season last year where he scored 435 runs in 16 matches. So far in IPL 2025, he has scored 1 and 29 runs in two matches.

Meanwhile, with an unbeaten 97-run blitzkrieg in the match, Quinton de Kock etched his name in the history books by posting the highest individual score for Kolkata Knight Riders in run-chases in the Indian Premier League. Quinton made Rajasthan's home turf in Assam his favourite playground with his searing strokeplay. He toyed with the Royals' bowling unit, handpicked his favourite shots and executed them according to his will. (ANI)