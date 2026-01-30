IOA chief PT Usha’s husband V Srinivasan dies at 64; PM Modi expresses condolences (Ld)

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association president and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha, passed away on Friday at the age on 64. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the athlete and expressed his condolences on the passing away of her husband.

Sreenivasan, who had served as an inspector in the CISF, married PT Usha in 1991. They have a son named Ujjwal Vignesh.

Srinivasan collapsed at his residence in Thikkodi Perumalpuram in Kerala in the wee hours of Friday. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but could not be saved.

Usha was not at home at the time of the incident. She is on the way home after attending the parliamentary session.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju also expressed his condolences via an X post.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri V. Srinivasan ji, husband of Rajya Sabha MP & President of the Indian Olympic Association, @PTUshaOfficial ji. My heartfelt condolences to Usha ji & the bereaved family. Prayers for strength in this difficult time," Rijiju shared on X.

Srinivasan was a kabaddi player in his younger years. He played a pivotal role in the establishment and management of the Usha School of Athletics in Koyilandy, helping nurture the next generation of Indian track stars.

He was treasurer of the school and also the backbone of the activities of the school. His encouragement, support, consolation, and love made PT Usha march forward with courage to materialise her dream.

Despite his sporting background and professional career, Srinivasan maintained a low public profile throughout his life.

He was widely regarded as a pillar of support to Usha during her illustrious athletics career and later during her transition into public life and sports administration.

After she was appointed president of the Indian Olympic Association and became a Rajya Sabha member, Srinivasan continued to stay away from the public glare, focusing on family and personal commitments.

Close associates describe him as disciplined, soft-spoken and deeply committed to the values of sport and public service.

