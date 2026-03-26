International cricket returns to B'luru; Guwahati set for BGT debut as BCCI reveals men's home schedule

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for India’s (Senior Men) international home matches for the 2026-27 season, with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru set to host international games for the first time since the October 2024 Test against New Zealand. Additionally, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will be hosting a Border-Gavaskar series Test for the first time.

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The upcoming home season features an exciting, action-packed schedule with four visiting teams, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Australia, across multiple formats. It will include 22 international matches held in 17 cities, giving fans nationwide the chance to see top-tier international cricket.

The season kicks off with the West Indies' tour of India (September 27 to October 17). It will include a three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODIs will be held in Trivandrum, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh, while the T20Is will take place in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

India will host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is from December 13 to 27. The ODIs will be held in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, while the T20Is are scheduled in Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune.

At the beginning of the new year, Zimbabwe will visit India for a three-match ODI series from January 3 to9, with games scheduled to take place in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai

The season will conclude with the highly esteemed and eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia from January 21 to March 3. The first match of the highly anticipated Test series will be held in Nagpur.

The series will then proceed to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad, offering an exciting competition between two of the top teams in international cricket.

--IANS

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