Inspired by Ravindra Jadeja, Sri Lankan origin Zanden Jeh earns maiden Australia ‘A’ call-up

With veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as his early bowling inspiration, left-arm spinner Zanden Jeh has received his first call-up to the Australia 'A' team for the forthcoming series against Sri Lanka, the country of his origin.

Jeh, 21, will be in Darwin when Australia 'A’ play three 50-over matches and two four-day games against the Sri Lanka A side. He also cited Sri Lanka’s legendary spinner Rangana Herath, as well as current spinners Mitchell Santner and Matt Kuhnemann, as other inspirational bowling figures.

“Jadeja is a really good one when I was growing up. It was really, really cool to watch those guys go about their business. In batting, I always loved watching Mike Hussey...Bowling-wise, Rangana Herath, Mitch Santner, and Australia’s own Matt Kuhnemann.”

“I've had the pleasure of playing against guys like Kuhnemann and seeing how they go about their business. It's pretty special to watch and I try and just absorb as much as I can,” said Jeh in a statement issued by Cricket Australia (CA).

Interestingly, Jeh is right-handed in most things, but plays cricket with his left hand. “As a kid, I was actually, so I'm right-handed at everything...The only things I do left-handed are batting and bowling," he added.

On the day he got the news of being selected for Australia ‘A’ team, it came with a dose of drama as Jeh initially missed the call from selectors before calling back and learning about it, and then informing his father, Michael.

“I was at school teaching at the time when I got the call. I actually missed the call the first time, and I had to call Tony Dodemaide (National Selector) back after his voicemail and heard the news then.”

“So, the first person I told was actually Dad. I called Dad straight away, and he was down in Hobart and at work. So, it was pretty cool to share that moment with him. A bit of surprise and unexpectedness, but yeah, ready to rip in,” he said.

Michael was born in Sri Lanka and played first-class cricket in England before settling in Australia. Jeh credits his dad for growing his love towards cricket. “Dad was a big driver in that in terms of cricket for us, playing as kids in the corridor in the house and having a lot of family support there who all love their cricket on both sides of the family.”

Asked about how he took out Glenn Maxwell in a game at Junction Oval, an excited Jeh explained, “Obviously Glenn’s resume speaks for itself. The fact that we even get the opportunity to play against someone like that in second-element cricket was pretty cool.”

“I think everyone, well, including myself, particularly myself, was absolutely stoked to get the opportunity. Oh, look, I think it was a bit more luck than anything else. The fact that he holds out to deep squares is probably a nice way to get the wicket, and there are no pictures on the scorecard, I guess. It’s nice to have that one in the pocket, but he's an exceptional player,” he added.

