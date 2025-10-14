Inglis, Zampa to miss opening ODI against India

Melbourne, Oct 14 (IANS) Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the ODI series opener against India on Sunday, with spinner Adam Zampa also set to miss the match for family reasons.

Inglis is yet to fully recover from a calf strain that saw him miss Australia's T20 tour of New Zealand earlier this month.

Australia added wicketkeeper Josh Philippe and spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to their squad for the series opener against India on Sunday.

Philippe, who joined the T20 squad in New Zealand as Glenn Maxwell's replacement when he went home with a fractured wrist, is set to play his first ODI since Australia's tour of the West Indies in 2021.

Kuhnemann could play his first 50-over international since 2022, with all-rounders Matt Short and Cooper Connolly the only other spinners in the squad.

Zampa, meanwhile, is expected to link up with the Australian squad ahead of the second ODI against India on October 23.

Cricket Australia said that Inglis is expected to return for the third ODI in Sydney on October 25.

Alex Carey has been released from the squad for the first ODI to play in South Australia's round two Sheffield Shield match against Queensland as part of his build-up to the Ashes. He will rejoin the squad in Adelaide ahead of the second match of the series.

India’s white-ball tour of Australia, under the new captain Shubman Gill, starts with the ODI series opener on October 19 at Perth Stadium and is followed by matches at Adelaide Oval and Sydney Cricket Ground on October 23 and 25, respectively.

It is followed by the five-match T20I series beginning on October 29.The last time India toured Australia for a bilateral ODI series, the visitors lost by a 2-1 margin in 2020/21, but managed to win the subsequent T20I series by the same margin on the same tour.

