India’s rise as sporting nation hinges on consistent success, embracing modern-day tools: PT Usha

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) India’s emergence as a global sporting nation depends not only on sustained success across various disciplines, but also on its willingness to embrace modern tools and technologies, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha said on Friday.

"Sport must be seen not as a distraction, but as a vital part of education and life. At the same time, the global sporting landscape is evolving rapidly. Technology and sports science are now central to success. Data analysis, bio-mechanics, recovery methods, nutrition plans, all of these shapes champions.

"If India wants to be among the best, we must embrace these tools and make them accessible at every level. Yet we must never forget the basics, hard work, resilience and integrity.

"Technology can sharpen an athlete, but character is what makes a true champion. For India to truly emerge as a sporting nation, success must be consistent and widespread, built on a strong system that nurtures talent across all disciplines,” said the IOA chief said in her address at the PlayCom 2025 summit.

She also said India need to redefine how sports is perceived in everyday life. “Our mission should be to see India excel not just in cricket or a handful of sports, but also in athletics, swimming, gymnastics, cycling and more. That is the future we must work towards together. But for this mission to take root, we need a cultural shift."

"Sports should not be something we watch only during a big match. It should be woven into our daily lives. Every school should give children time and space to play. Every community should have safe grounds for boys and girls to train.

"Parents should see sport not as a risk, but as an opportunity. When we build such a culture, medals and records will follow naturally. I often say, one athlete can inspire a nation, but a nation that embraces sport can inspire the world,” added Usha.

Usha, who was elected unopposed as the first woman president of the IOA, further stressed the focus on identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level. She cited her example – of coming from Payyoli, a small village in Kerala, and rising to represent India in 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where missed the bronze medal by one hundredth of a second in 400m hurdles final.

"To many, it looked like defeat, but for me, it was a defining moment. It proved that an Indian woman could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world. We sent a message to every young athlete in our country, that nothing is impossible if you dream big and work hard. That is the true power of sport.

"Our sporting history is filled with such moments - Dhyan chand's hockey wizardry, Milkha Singh’s inspirational runs, cricketers uniting the nation, and today's champions in badminton, wrestling, boxing and shooting. These triumphs are not just medals or records.

"They are turning points that changed how India saw itself and what it believed was possible. But history alone cannot carry us forward. The real question is, what is the future of Indian sports? I believe the answer lies in grassroot development. Talent is not confined to big cities or academies.

"It is in the smallest town and remotest villages. A child running barefoot to school. A girl playing kabaddi in her backyard. A boy training for hockey in the fields. These children already have strength, speed and determination. What they need is opportunity, proper training, nutrition, facilities and above all encouragement from parents and teachers.

"My journey has been filled with highs and lows. But the greatest gift sport gave me was not medals. It was discipline, confidence and the courage to dream big. As we celebrate our sporting past and look forward to the future, let us make a promise that no child in India should be denied the chance to play, to dream, to shine. Let us build a future where sport is not an exception, but a way of life,” she concluded.

