Indians get into action at FIA Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship in Sri Lanka

Bandaragama (Sri Lanka), Sep 26 (IANS) The Indian contingent got down to the business of acclimatisation and adapting to unfamiliar conditions at the sprawling Bandaragama sports complex as the FIA Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship 2025 got off to a wet start on Friday, with the intermittent monsoon rains forcing delays and rescheduling of the practice sessions.

While Friday was set aside for documentation, driver briefing, and practice sessions, the competitions in Karting (Sprint, Endurance, and Slalom), E-Sport, Autocross, and Asian Auto Gymkhana Championship (AGCC) series will get underway on Saturday and conclude on Sunday.

The Indian squad arrived at the APMC venue in pouring rain, which, however, did not dampen their spirits nor deter the organisers, Ceylon Motor Sports Club, whose officials bent their backs to ensure that the drivers got a feel of the track.

“It was fun to drive in the rain today,” chirped 8-year-old Arshi Gupta from Delhi, who is taking part in the Karting Sprint (Cadet class). “I have driven in the wet in the past, but today, we had a lot of rain. I did fine, and my aim is to win in my category,” she said.

Mumbai’s Kiaan Shah, taking part in the Junior segment of Karting Sprint, opined that the track demanded a lot of precision. “It’s fun but tricky at the same time. We must be very precise, especially mid-corner and the exit when you run close to the wall. Not much of a run-off area, so we need to be very careful while overtaking and when going side-by-side. So, qualifying in the top three is very important. I am hopeful of a good performance,” said the 14-year-old Kiaan.

The Karting Sprint event, which has attracted over 40 entries across three classes (Cadet, Junior, and Senior) representing seven countries, appears to be the most competitive discipline, while Karting Endurance has 28 drivers in the fray from nine countries.

Further down the road at the sports complex, the three Autocross entries, Philippos Mathai, Chetan Shivram, Arushi Vikram, and Pragathi Gowda, did a track walk around the 550-metre track, which is a mix of dirt and tarmac. But since the Crosscars, prepared to FIA specifications and fitted with a 600cc Kawasaki engine putting out 140bhp, were to arrive at the venue only late afternoon, the scheduled practice session was postponed.

Shivram, a former National Rally champion from Bengaluru, opined after the track walk that there was little or no scope for any errors.

“It is a diverse terrain and very slushy due to the rains. So, handling will be critical. Also, these are rear-wheel-drive Crosscars, which will take a while to get used to. But, I would have been happier if we had a longer circuit where we could push the vehicle a bit, but we will have to make do with what is available,” he said.

Practice sessions in the Karting Slalom and Endurance too commenced after some delay, though the circuit was dotted with puddles of water. With more rain forecast over the weekend, the going is bound to be tough.

