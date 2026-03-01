Indian women's team accords guard of honour to Alyssa Healy in her farewell ODI

Hobart, Mar 1 (IANS) As Australia skipper Alyssa Healy came to bat in her final appearance in 50-over game in the third ODI against India, the Women in Blue formed a guard of honour for the retiring wicketkeeper-batter here at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday

The retiring wicketkeeper batter scored a century in his final ODI in Australian colours and stood tall at the crease with 158 off 98 balls befroe Sneh Rana ended her impressive innings in the 37th over.

BCCI Women shared the photos of the tribute on X, in which Harmanpreet, who has shared a great rivalry on the field against the Australian great, was seen shaking her hand as the 35-year-old walked towards the pitch.

"Team India formed a guard of honour before the start of play today for Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who is playing her final ODI match," BCCI Women wrote on X.

In January this year Healy announced that she will draw the curtains on her glittering 16-year international career after the home series against India. The wicketkeeper-batter is leading Australia in a multi-format tour, which comprises three ODIs, three T20Is and a one-off Test, before signing off in front of the home crowd.

She has scored 489 runs in 10 Tests. She has accumulated 3619 runs across 123 ODIs and 3054 runs in 162 T20Is. In December 2023, she was appointed Australia’s full-time captain, taking over from Meg Lanning.

She will retire as the most prolific wicketkeeper in the women's international game with 269 dismissals to date across the three formats (24 in 10 Tests, 119 in 123 ODIs and 126 in 162 T20Is). Healy has also been one of the most productive all-format run-scorers, with her 7,106 behind only Meg Lanning (8,352) and Ellyse Perry (7,607) for Australian women.

