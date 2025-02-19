Indian Sports Photography Awards Partners with Gagan Narang Sports Foundation

New Delhi: India's Olympic-medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang's non-profit organisation, Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF), is joining hands with the prestigious Indian Sports Photography Awards, as per a press release from the GNSPF.

The Indian Sports Photography Awards is a groundbreaking initiative celebrating the art of sports storytelling through the lens. As India's first-ever sports photography awards, the awards aim to provide a platform for Indian sports photographers to showcase their talent, inspire creativity, and gain the recognition they deserve.

The mission of the awards is to uplift and empower sports photographers while promoting a culture of sports appreciation through powerful imagery. By recognizing the finest talent in the country, the awards hope to drive the creation of impactful sports content that can inspire communities to engage with and celebrate sports.

Narang, who is known to be an avid photographer himself and an ambassador of the iconic brand Nikon, said in a statement as quoted by the GNSPF press release, "I am happy to be associated with the Indian Sports Photography Awards. Sports and Photography are two spheres that drive me on a daily basis. Do support this cause, and let's take the movement forward."

Paul R., the driving force behind this initiative and founder of Positive Sports Vibe Community, the organizers behind the Indian Sports Photography Awards, is thrilled about this partnership. A photographer himself, this collaboration brings his vision to life.

Sharing his thoughts, he said, "The unsung storytellers of sports are the ones behind the lens--capturing the moments that inspire generations. It's time we recognize their contribution. I'm proud to have initiated this cause, and having a champion like Gagan Narang join us only amplifies its impact. The overwhelming response reaffirms the need for such initiatives, and I look forward to continuing my efforts to uplift and unite the sporting community."

The nominations for the 2025 edition are closed, and the winners will be announced on Saturday, February 22nd, at Bangalore International Centre, Indiranagar. (ANI)