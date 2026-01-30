India Under-19 team interacts with Tendulkar ahead of key WC clash against Pakistan

Bulawayo, Jan 30 (IANS) The India under-19 men’s side virtually interacted with legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar ahead of their decisive Super Six clash against Pakistan in the ongoing U-19 World Cup.

England secured a semifinal berth with a 65-run victory over New Zealand on Friday, while Afghanistan also progressed to the last four stage with a 191-run win over Ireland. It means Sunday’s contest between India and Pakistan is now a virtual knockout, with only one team from Group 2 set to progress to the knockouts.

“In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success and longevity in an ever evolving sport, not just limited to technical skills and remaining fit but also the importance of staying focused, disciplined, humble and rooted in success,” wrote the BCCI on its ‘X’ account on Friday.

They also posted pictures of the entire U19 team being together along with the entire support staff – head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, bowling coach Sunil Joshi and fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh - with Tendulkar in the background. Apart from the coaches, VVS Laxman, former India cricketer and Head of Cricket at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) was spotted in the pictures.

With the Indian U19 team in Zimbabwe for the #U19WorldCup. Hungry, focused and eager to learn. Embracing the challenge, growing with every session and proud to represent the country on the world stage,” wrote Laxman on his ‘X’ account.

India, led by Ayush Mhatre, registered a whopping 204-run victory over Zimbabwe in their first Super Six game held earlier this week at the Queens Sports Club. The side’s victory was set up by a splendid century from Vihaan Malhotra and a fine fifty from Abhigyan Kundu.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have suffered a major blow ahead of the crucial clash against India as wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shayan has been ruled out of the tournament after being struck on the nose while keeping to a fast-bowler during a scenario-based practice match. Following the blow, Shayan was taken to hospital, where X-rays confirmed a fracture.

