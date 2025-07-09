India to start campaign versus Namibia in Women's Junior Hockey World Cup in Chile

Lausanne (Switzerland), July 9 (IANS) India will start their campaign against minnows Namibia on December 1, 2025, in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2025, which will see two European sides, namely Germany and Ireland, opening the show earlier in the day in Santiago, Chile.

On that same day, hosts Chile will start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands, current Junior Women’s World Champions and ranked the world’s number one.

The tournament will be held from December 1 to 13, 2025, in the city of Santiago with 24 teams in the fray.

Placed in Group C, the Indian junior women's team will face tougher encounters with Germany on December 3 and take on Ireland on December 5 in the reorganised FIH junior women’s tournaments, which will feature 24 teams for the very first time.

As per the draw held on June 12, Pool A comprises the Netherlands, Japan, Chile, and Malaysia, while Pool B has Argentina, Belgium, Zimbabwe and Wales. Pool D will have England, South Africa, China, and Austria, while Pool E has Australia, Spain, Canada and Scotland fighting for the top honours. Pool F includes the United States, Korea, New Zealand, and Uruguay.

The crossover and knockout round matches will be played from December 7, with the final will be played on December 14.

--IANS

bsk/