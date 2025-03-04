India to host 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship in March 2025

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Yogasana Bharat announced the 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship, scheduled to be held from March 29 to 31, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi.

The championship aims to promote Yogasana as a sport on an international platform while embracing its rich heritage and deep-rooted cultural significance. This event will bring together top athletes from across Asia to showcase their skill, agility, and discipline in various competitive Yogasana categories. The aim is to promote Yogasana as a sport globally and create a roadmap towards inclusion into the Olympics as a competitive sport, a press release by SAI stated.

The championship is supported by leading organizations, including the Olympic Council of Asia, World Yogasana, Asian Yogasana, and Yogasana Indraprastha. With a vision to establish Yogasana as a mainstream global sport, the event will offer a display of balance, strength, and flexibility, highlighting the immense potential of the sport.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted India's pivotal role in Yoga's global journey, and said the event is a way to showcase not just the athleticism of Yogasanas but also its power to transform lives, both physically and mentally.

"India, the birthplace of Yoga, is honoured to host the 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship. This event is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of our ancient wisdom evolving into a modern competitive sport. We are committed to making Yogasana's a global sporting discipline, and this championship is a significant step toward that goal. Through this event, we showcase not just the athleticism of Yogasanas but also its power to transform lives, both physically and mentally. I look forward to this championship being a grand success and bringing together the principle of holistic well-being across the world spearheaded by India," Mansukh Mandaviya said, as quoted by the SAI press release.

Sanjay Malpani, President of Asian Yogasana, emphasized the championship's impact, saying, "The 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship is a defining moment in our mission to establish Yogasanas as a globally recognized sport. We are witnessing the fusion of tradition with modern athletic excellence. This championship is proof that Yogasana is not just a practice but a competitive sport that demands precision, endurance, and artistry. With every athlete who competes, we take one step closer to Yogasanas rightful place on the world stage."

Jaideep Arya, Secretary General, World Yogasana, said "emphasized that "the 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship in New Delhi marks a significant milestone in our mission to promote Yogasana as a global competitive sport. This championship brings together exceptional athletes from across Asia, showcasing the strength, flexibility, and discipline that define this ancient practice. We are proud to witness the growing enthusiasm for Yogasana and remain committed to its development as a mainstream sporting discipline. May this event inspire future generations to embrace Yogasana for both excellence in competition and holistic well-being."

Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat, expressed his vision for the event, stating, "This championship is a beacon of India's leadership in the global Yogasana movement. As the world increasingly recognizes the immense benefits of Yogasanas, we stand at the forefront, shaping its future as a sport. Our mission is to provide young athletes with a platform to shine, to elevate Yogasanas to premier sporting events, and to reinforce India's commitment to sharing this invaluable heritage with the world."

With the increasing recognition of Yogasana as a sport, the championship is expected to draw significant attention from the global sporting community. It serves as a stepping stone toward Yogasana's inclusion in international multi-sport events, fostering awareness and enthusiasm for this ancient practice in a modern sporting framework, the release further added. (ANI)