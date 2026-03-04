India suffer shock injury-time defeat against Vietnam in opener

Perth, March 4 (IANS) An injury-time goal condemned two-time runners-up India to a 1-2 defeat against Vietnam in their first match in Group C of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth on Wednesday.

Nguyen Thi Van Su (30’, 90+4’) scored in each half for Vietnam, while debutant Sanfida Nongrum (52’), who came off the bench in the second half, scored India's lone goal as the Blue Tigresses made a disappointing start to their campaign.

Vietnam controlled more of the possession in the opening exchanges, as India sat deep, looking to exploit openings in the opposition’s back line.

India goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam made an early save off Van Su before the Blue Tigresses had their first opportunity in the eighth minute. Dangmei Grace chested down a high ball that fell in Sangita Basfore’s path. The latter, with time and space, struck it on the half volley, but it was straight at the Vietnam goalkeeper, Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

In the 14th minute, a Sangita mis-pass afforded a golden opportunity to Vietnam, as Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy collected the ball and struck the crossbar from the edge of the area. Panthoi made a few crucial saves in a period dominated by Vietnam, most notably keeping Bich Thuy out in the 27th minute with a sprawling save at the near post.

Van Su opened the scoring three minutes later, when she ran on to a ball by Thai Thi Thao, and curled it in from just inside the penalty area, putting Vietnam in the lead.

India began to play long and wide into the Vietnam half. Manisha found Grace with a trivela aerial pass, which the latter chested down and gave chase to. Kim Thanh, however, collected it.

India head coach Amelia Valverde made two changes at half-time, bringing on Sanfida for her debut, along with Rimpa Haldar, as Grace and Soumya Guguloth, respectively, made way for them.

The side from Southeast Asia came out with some intent in the initial stages of the second half. Vietnam thought they had doubled the lead in the 49th minute, when a bit of confusion in the Indian penalty box saw Thi Thao put the ball in the net. She was, however, later deemed offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The Blue Tigresses’ half-time substitutions paid off soon enough, when debutant Sanfida levelled the score after Rimpa made a run from the left. While the ball was stolen from the latter, a deflection meant that the Vietnam clearance landed in front of Sanfida, who was quick to react to it and blasted it past Kim Thanh with her left foot.

India gained a lot of confidence from that goal and began to push Vietnam back into their half. A Rimpa cross was met with a header from Pyari Xaxa, but it was saved just past the hour mark. Minutes later, Sanfida produced a header off a Nirmala Devi cross that went over.

However, Vietnam slowly made their way back, creating chances down the wings. Panthoi stood strong through, pulling off a save from a Van Su effort in the 76th.

India had a half-chance in the second minute of injury time when Manisha went for goal from a long-range free-kick. While Vietnam goalkeeper Kim Thanh parried it, India substitute Kaviya Pakkirisamy, who was also given her debut off the bench, immediately gave chase. However, the Vietnamese custodian managed to get to the ball before the Indian forward.

Ultimately, Vietnam stole the win a couple of minutes later, when Van Su scored her second of the match. Receiving a cut-back from substitute Vi Thi Hoa, she slotted it home to snatch the victory at the end.

