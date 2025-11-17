If team is losing at home, it suggests that something else is wrong, says Pujara

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara feels that ‘something else is wrong’ in the Indian team following their disappointing 30-run loss against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

After India crumbled to 93 all out in the fourth innings while chasing 123, Pujara criticised the batters’ approach on a surface offering variable bounce and turn from the very first day, though he added that the responsibility for the defeat didn’t rest solely with them.

"I don’t agree with the view that India’s defeat at home can be attributed to a transitional phase. While it’s understandable to face setbacks abroad during a transition period, the current Indian side possesses ample talent and strong first-class records—players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill have all proven themselves. If the team is losing in home conditions despite this, it suggests that something else is wrong,” the veteran batter said on JioStar.

Pujara added that India would have won the match if the match had been played on a ‘good’ pitch. He highlighted India’s strength at home, saying that the Indian A team is also capable of challenging the Proteas in home conditions.

“Had this match been played on a good pitch, India’s chances of winning would’ve been much higher. The nature of such wickets reduces our winning percentage and brings the opposition on a level footing. Even an India A team, given the depth of talent, could challenge South Africa at home. So it’s not a lack of ability. Therefore, blaming the transition for this defeat in India isn’t justifiable,” he said.

The hosts now have an opportunity to course-correct their strategy in the second Test in Guwahati to avoid a clean sweep in the series against the reigning world champions.

