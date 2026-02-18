'If he’s not bowling, can’t see how he justifies his spot': McGrath questions Green's selection after Australia's T20 WC exit

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Former Australian great Glenn McGrath has raised questions about all-rounder Cameron Green's selection over Steve Smith in the squad after Australia suffered an embarrassing exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 in the group stage.

Green was preferred on the side due to his all-around abilities, but he failed with the bat as he scored just 24 runs in three matches. Green hit 21 runs in the first match but in the two biggest games was dismissed for a duck and three. He has bowled only seven deliveries in Australia’s three matches so far, which raised questions about his selection.

“, then what the selectors are saying is that he’s a better player than Steve Smith. If he’s not bowling, I just can’t see how he justifies a spot in that side,” McGrath was quoted by the Sunday Morning Herald.

Australia came into the tournament as the favourites, but injury problems before the start of the tournament and poor performance in the group stage matches led to their early exit. After winning the first match against Ireland, the 2021 champions lost back-to-back matches against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka and the former champions ultimately missed out on a place after Zimbabwe picked up key points in their washout against Ireland.

Commenting on the early exit, McGrath said that the aura of the Australian team has gone, and the result is not surprising at all. "We said at the start of this World Cup that we were concerned about Australia. All of a sudden, the aura of that Australian team is no longer there when other teams play it. Unfortunately, it's not surprising," he said.

Former Australian star Jason Gillespie also questioned Green and Cooper Connolly's selection in the team after a poor stint in the World Cup.

"Cooper Connolly, and I think to a lesser extent Cameron Green, they’re just not repaying the absolute faith that has been given," he said.

Australia will play their last match in the T20 World Cup on Friday when they face Oman at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

