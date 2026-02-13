ICC’S Cricket 4 Good initiative brings young fans closer to T20 WC stars

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The ICC’s Cricket 4 Good initiative, in collaboration with UNICEF, has delivered a series of cricket clinics during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, engaging young fans across multiple locations as part of the ICC’s global community outreach programme.

Delivered alongside the tournament and featuring teams participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the clinics provided children with opportunities to engage directly with international players, develop cricketing skills and experience the confidence, joy and life values that sport brings. The sessions reflect the ICC’s commitment to harnessing the power and reach of cricket to create a positive and lasting impact on children and families worldwide.

At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Cricket 4 Good clinic with Team India offered children a memorable and immersive cricketing experience. They participated in interactive on-field activities, learned basic cricket skills, and engaged closely with the players during a special meet-and-greet session. The clinic also included photo opportunities and informal interactions, giving the young fans a rare chance to connect with their heroes and experience the values of teamwork, confidence and sportsmanship first-hand.

The Mumbai venue also hosted a Cricket 4 Good clinic with Team USA, England, West Indies & Nepal where children participated in cricket-based activities and enjoyed meet-and-greet interactions with the players.

In Chennai, the Cricket 4 Good programme featured clinics with Afghanistan players at High Performance Centre, and with New Zealand players at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Players from both teams spent time playing cricket with children and engaging in informal interactions, with the New Zealand clinic also welcoming specially-abled children, reflecting the initiative’s inclusive focus.

The clinics continued at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, where children connected with the Italy team through cricket-based activities, and at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, where young fans interacted with Namibia, enjoying the opportunity to play cricket and spend time with the players.

In Colombo, Cricket 4 Good clinics were delivered across several venues. At the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, children participated in sessions with Oman, while the Colombo Cricket Club Ground hosted a clinic with Pakistan. A further clinic took place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, where Australia engaged with young fans through cricket activities and meet-and-greet interactions.

Through Cricket 4 Good, the ICC and UNICEF continue to leverage the platform of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 while also working with local community organisations and partners to deliver activities that extend beyond tournaments, creating lasting and meaningful impact for children and families around the world.

