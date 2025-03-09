Rohit, Gill Match 2000 Heroics in Champions Trophy Final

Dubai: India skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy Shubman Gill evoked a feeling of nostalgia by recreating the heroics of former batting maestros Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, becoming just the third pair to score a 100-plus opening stand in the final of the Champions Trophy.

In a pulsating atmosphere and a sold-out crowd in Dubai, India and New Zealand began the quest of fighting for the coveted Champions Trophy on Sunday.

A late surge from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53*) lifted New Zealand to a competitive 251/7. In pursuit of the daunting total, Rohit and Gill set the tempo of the chase with their swashbuckling display.

Rohit was the aggressor, while Gill exhibited an attacking and defensive mindset. The duo raised a 105-run opening stand, making them just the third pair to achieve the elusive feat.

In the 2000 CT final, Ganguly and Tendulkar became the first pair to enter the exclusive club with their rollicking 141-run partnership against New Zealand in Nairobi.

Pakistan's Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman were the second pair to script the feat to their name in the 2017 final with their 128-run partnership against India at The Oval.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner took the onus on himself and broke a record-shattering partnership. He removed Shubman Gill on 31(50), courtesy of a one-handed stunner from Glenn Phillips.

Rohit continued to spearhead the attack, but India losing wickets in a cluster saw a massive drop in the scoring rate. As runs started to dry out, Rohit took the brunt on his shoulder and decided to take the attack to the Kiwis' bowling unit.

He stepped out of the crease against Rachin Ravindra, missed his shot completely, and got stumped on 76(83). Rohit's captain's knock, laced with seven fours and three maximums, laid the foundation of success for India. (ANI)